A proposal to name the terminal at the Rutland airport for a pioneer of Vermont aviation has been met with stiff resistance from local officials.
The Vermont Transportation Board held a hearing earlier this month on the petition by Gerald D'Amico, of Roxbury, to name the terminal for the late Walter E. Houghton.
Houghton, who was born in Rutland in 1940, served in the U.S. Air Force and worked for Mohawk airlines before becoming manager of Vermont's state airports and implementing the state's first airport system plan as part of the Vermont Aeronautics Board. He worked as director of aviation at Burlington International Airport, as well.
The problem, according to local officials, was that Houghton's connection to Rutland appeared to end at his birth.
"He was raised, according to the petition, in Bridgewater," said Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland County. "There wasn't really much connection to Rutland."
Collamore said he joined Rep. Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford, in speaking against the naming at the hearing, as did Mayor David Allaire, of Rutland. Collamore said the Clarendon Select Board and the airport's board of directors also were unanimously opposed to the change.
Collamore said everyone gave roughly the same reasoning.
"None of us wanted to disparage Mr. Houghton's contributions to aviation, but there wasn't much connection," he said. "If you ask the average person in Rutland who Mr. Houghton was, no one would know."
Lyle Jepson, executive director of Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region, said nobody on his organization's board had heard of Houghton, either.
"We wanted to make sure people were clear this was in no way to disparage Mr. Houghton's name, his integrity, his accomplishments or his legacy," Jepson said. "He obviously was a wonderful person and accomplished in the aviation industry."
CEDRR's board, however, felt that if the airport bore a name, it should be "locally recognizable and locally remembered."
D'Amico, who had been a friend and coworker of Houghton, said he had reached out to people in the Rutland area before submitting the petition and only heard opposition from one.
"I'm not going to comment on the locals," he said. "That's their call. ... It's a state airport. It's to recognize someone who worked hard in advancing aviation. ... He did more for state aviation than anyone since Mr. Knapp, and they named an airport for Mr. Knapp up here in Montpelier."
The former Barre-Montpelier airport was renamed in honor of Edward F. Knapp, who had served as the state's commissioner of aeronautics.
"I'm hoping the transportation board sees it like I did," D'Amico said.
A decision is expected in late January.
