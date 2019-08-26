City aldermen are just fine with lit-up signs — mostly.
The proposed sign ordinance currently under review in the Charter and Ordinance Committee includes a provision banning internally lit signs everywhere but downtown. None of the aldermen at the committee meeting Monday — the latest in a series on the proposal — expressed support for the idea, though there was talk of keeping them out of residential areas or having them turned off after a certain hour.
Alderman Tom Depoy expressed a general preference for internally illuminated signs over those lit by external lights — which would be allowed under the proposed ordinance.
“They’re easier to read,” he said. “You’re driving by, you want to glance and be able to see what the sign says quickly.”
Also, Depoy described an incident in which he mistook a spotlight from a sign for an oncoming car headlight.
Several other aldermen at the meeting said they see no compelling reason to prohibit such signs.
“There should be a difference between Route 7 South and Jackson Avenue,” she said.
Alderwoman Melinda Humphrey said there was also an issue in areas that were mixed between residential and other uses, like Stratton Road.
“I don’t need to know CHCRR is there when I’m driving home at 8 o’clock and they’ve been closed for three hours,” she said.
DePoy suggested having signs turned off after a certain hour — but only in the residential areas.
“In your gateways — leave them on all night,” he said. “There is so much more traffic now.”
Also, there was discussion of limiting the brightness of such signs, which led to questions of how to set such limits. Committee Chairwoman Rebecca Mattis said she would talk to some local sign-makers and report back to the rest of the committee.
