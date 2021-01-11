Alderman Paul Clifford apologized Monday for spreading a debunked conspiracy theory about the rioting that disrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election. Following the attack on the U.S. Capitol complex last week by supporters of President Donald Trump, Clifford shared a post on Facebook purporting to demonstrate that “antifa” or antifascist activists were actually behind the assault. Numerous known members of white supremacist and alt-right organizations have been identified at the center of the attack — some live-streaming during the riot — and numerous specific claims, including the one reposted by Clifford, have been debunked.
Clifford, who has since taken down his Facebook page, said Monday he realized the post was inaccurate.
“I shared this without fact-checking,” he said. “I was wrong. There’s no evidence antifa was behind the violence in the (U.S. Capitol). I acknowledge there were Trump supporters there.”
The post was composed of a photo of a group of rioters in the Capitol — an image attributed to “phillyfantifa.org,” featuring an individual who looked like one of the people in the first photo. While the latter photo was featured on phillyantifa.org, the person in it is not identified as an antifascist, but as part of a white supremacist group the website was working to expose.
“Knowing that there were some questions out there, I posted it,” Clifford said. “I didn’t know. There was a lot of unanswered questions. I was watching — it was horrible. Who did this?”
Clifford said associates prevailed on him to do a Google search and research the post.
“I don’t remember the certain areas I went to — there were a lot of fact-checking sites out there,” he said. “There wasn’t one that said antifa was involved. ... I was wrong. I’m dealing with it now. It’s a hard thing to deal with, knowing I made a mistake. I hope people can understand that.”
City officials say the post triggered a backlash, especially given Clifford’s history.
“I’ve had a combination of people texting me — largely people I know who seem somewhat shocked, surprised — surprised Paul entered a situation like this given what happened the previous year,” Board Chair Matt Whitcomb said. Whitcomb said he has also received a number of emails, largely from people he does not know, calling on Clifford to resign.
In 2019, Clifford shared a post calling white privilege, “The ability to suffer life’s universal indignities without blaming another ethnic group” with the text printed over a picture of an impoverished white family. The post was condemned as unacceptable by many of his fellow board members and by Mayor David Allaire.
Clifford took the post down, made a public apology, and underwent implicit bias training alongside most of the rest of the board later that year.
“I’ve heard it from a lot of people — my wife especially,” Clifford said. “There won’t be a third — I can guarantee.”
Clifford said he does not intend to resign.
“I made a mistake and it was wrong,” he said. “I still think I’m an asset to the board. I still think I can do good for the city of Rutland, for what it’s worth. ... I understand people are upset. Hopefully they give me a chance to continue on the board — at least see what happens between now and the end of my term.”
Nobody contacted Monday was aware of any provision for the removal of a sitting alderman. Vermont lacks a recall statute. Several towns have local recall provisions, and the aldermen discussed one after a candidate’s criminal history came to light late in the 2016 aldermanic race, but the proposal never went anywhere.
Whitcomb said he needed to look into whether there was a mechanism for the board to censure a fellow member.
“Is it justifiable?” Whitcomb asked of a theoretical censure of Clifford. “Perhaps. I think, prior to a step like that, I would like to see ... if he’s given it some consideration, would say his piece, and offer it to the public.”
Whitcomb called the post “regrettable” and “clearly not true.”
“That’s the type of post where, if we weren’t in the political climate we’re in, I would’ve scrolled past it and not thought anything of it,” he said.
However, Whitcomb said with people “questioning what is truth” due to unsupported claims about the election being illegitimate, it is more important than ever for elected officials to vet their information and consider what they are saying publicly.
“This is where I feel like politics in general have let us down,” he said. “Government boards — they struggle to legislate morals or be an official compass of what’s true or what’s right. Yes, we can work to get a bias training in place, but it’s only as good as the people who engage with it. ... Finally, sometimes, it just comes down to how we vote. Who we vote for and who we elect is who we are and it’s something we have to take responsibility for.”
Mayor David Allaire said he was not prepared to comment on this post the way he had Clifford’s earlier one because this time he had not seen it. Allaire said he was not a subscriber to any of the conspiracy theories about the riots.
“I have no reason to believe anything other than what I saw in the national media,” Allaire said. “There were Trump flags. ... I’m not at a place where it’s a conspiracy. I’m not sure how many people there are in the local community believing otherwise.”
Allaire said he was concerning himself with COVID, the day-to-day operation of the city, and keeping small businesses alive.
“Those are the things I’m concentrating on,” he said. “And trying to keep us safe.”
