A plan to reconfigure Center Street for the summer emerged from committee Tuesday.
The Community and Economic Development Committee voted unanimously to endorse a proposal developed by the Rutland Redevelopment Authority and Rutland Regional Planning Commission to temporarily narrow Center Street, expand the sidewalks and create “parklets” that can serve as outside dining space. The proposal, with a funding recommendation not to exceed $20,000, goes to the full Board of Aldermen next week.
RRA executive director Brennan Duffy said the city could make the changes on a temporary basis, remove them at the end of the summer and, if they proved beneficial, the city could then spend the winter lining up funding to make the changes permanent.
Duffy said when restaurateur Donald Billings came before the board recently to discuss options for greater outside dining, consultants hired for rewrite of the downtown strategic plan were already looking at changes to Center Street that could make that easier. He said they came up with a proposal to add pedestrian space by making Center Street one-way and eliminating a lane, but the RRPC recommended against that and suggested narrowing the traffic lanes instead. Devon Neary, a transportation planner with the RRPC, said Center Street downtown is 36-feet wide with 15-foot travel lanes.
“Fifteen-foot lanes are really designed for a highway situation,” he said, continuing that the standard for downtown areas is now 10 feet. “That is a traffic-calming element.”
Neary said Barre had recently narrowed lanes and expanded sidewalks in its downtown to positive effect.
“You can cross at any midblock crossing at any time of day and still feel comfortable doing so,” he said. “In rebalancing the street, that also means more room for businesses.”
Neary said the parklets allocate parking spaces to a raised platform with seating.
“Montpelier and Burlington most notably have been really forward-thinking in implementing these,” he said. “They’ve seen tremendous success — before COVID, upwards of 30% increases in revenue.”
Neary said they held meetings with business owners and found most willing to sacrifice some parking spaces for the parklets. The plan calls for assigning four of the 34 parking spaces. Downtown Rutland Partnership Executive director Steve Peters said the plan had broad support and Acting Fire Chief William Lovett said he believed the configuration left the department enough room for its trucks.
Duffy said he believed that with the board’s approval, he could have the temporary reconfiguration in place by July 4. Should the city decide to make the change permanent, he said, it will require “real engineering” and new infrastructure, but he expects grants to be available. Neary said the dry run will improve the city’s application for any grants.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.