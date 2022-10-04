Alderman Thomas Franco took aim at Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Brennan Duffy on Monday. While the discussion did not go far, it is clearly far from over.
Franco introduced a motion to effectively cut the executive director position from the RRA. Franco did so during the “new business” portion of the aldermen meeting. Action on a new matter before the board requires a suspension of the rules that calls for an issue to go through committee first. A motion to do so failed for lack of supermajority. The motion was tabled until the next meeting, but the board voted to refer the city’s economic development strategy to the Community and Economic Development Committee.
Franco serves as the Board of Aldermen’s representative on the RRA board. He has questioned why the city’s economic development functions are not handled in-house instead of what, despite being housed in City Hall and governed by a mayor-appointed board, is an independent organization. Franco argued the RRA was not really fulfilling its duties under its contract with the city.
“The numbers show 90% of the work being done under grand list and job development is being led by another entity,” Franco said.
Seventy-five percent of blighted property remediation efforts were similarly overseen by other organizations, Franco argued. One area where Franco said the RRA was doing well was in grant administration, and he said he would want to maintain funding for that function. Franco said he was not trying to stir up trouble, but said that he believed the city needs a more “visionary” and “proactive” approach to redevelopment.
Alderwoman Sharon Davis, who has pushed back against questioning of the RRA in recent months, called for a roll call vote on suspending the rules and then tried to shut down Franco’s attempt to make a point of clarification ahead of the vote.
While only Aldermen Tom DePoy and William Gillam joined her in voting no, they kept the issue from coming to the floor Monday night because votes to suspend the rules requires a supermajority. With Alderman Joe Barbagallo absent, only six board members remained to vote yes.
Alderman Chris Ettori, who also has been a critic of the RRA and of Duffy in particular, then made the motion to refer to committee.
“It is no secret that my concern with the RRA goes back almost a decade when I began attending those meetings as a member of the Downtown (Rutland) Partnership,” he said.
Ettori said he heard complaints from a variety of people about the difficulty of working with the organization. He said he did not fully back Franco’s plan, and said that he felt the RRA could be what the city needs with a different board and different executive director.
“I think it’s important we do have this discussion,” he said.
Alderman Matt Whitcomb echoed that sentiment.
“We really can’t run from the fact that at least half the members of this board have very serious questions about how the RRA functions,” he said. “Whether I agree with them isn’t really relevant right now.”
DePoy argued that the RRA is doing well for the city, saying it is leading the Center Street redesign process; is involved in the housing study for the former College of St. Joseph campus; and the rehabilitation project planned at 120 Maple St. Ettori responded by questioning how much the RRA really did regarding Center Street, adding that the CSJ study was far from a feather in Duffy’s cap. He said Casella Waste bought the campus out from under the developer who had been working with the RRA just a few months after it was commissioned. Maple Street, Ettori said, was brought to the RRA.
“He is a gatekeeper, not a facilitator,” he said.
Alderman William Gillam pointed out that the RRA was established as a separate organization to make it nonpolitical. He suggested the issue was being used as “a football for politics.” Ettori, who challenged Mayor David Allaire last year, has stated his intention to run for mayor again next year.
Neither Duffy nor anyone from the RRA board attended Monday night’s Board of Aldermen meeting.
Mayor David Allaire said Franco told him of the proposal about two and a half hours before the meeting. He said he would have preferred more lead time to give the matter more thought.
Duffy, who said he was home sick but watched the meeting on public access television, said he thought politics and personal animus are playing roles in the discussion.
“I’ve looked back after hearing Mr. Franco’s allegations,” he said on Tuesday. “I feel we’re fulfilling all our obligations to the city. ... He made a bunch of negative and, I thought, really baseless allegations. We have a number of tasks. It’s a multi-page document. Do we focus on each one of those every moment of the day? No, but we’re fulfilling key standards.”
Duffy rattled off various efforts including the Center Street redesign; work on establishing a TIF district; gateway development plans; downtown strategic planning; and designing a rental rehab program. Duffy admitted that he was more passive than active in seeking projects or bringing in new businesses, but said that was the direction he had been given by the board.
“There’s this economic development mindset that you’re either the hunter or the gardener,” he said. “Most people, I think, currently in the field think that while the recruitment piece gets the big bang ... it’s really the sustainable growth through your ecosystems that makes communities thrive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.