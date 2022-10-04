Rutland City Hall
Rutland City Hall

 Photo by Brenna Jepson

Alderman Thomas Franco took aim at Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Brennan Duffy on Monday. While the discussion did not go far, it is clearly far from over.

Franco introduced a motion to effectively cut the executive director position from the RRA. Franco did so during the “new business” portion of the aldermen meeting. Action on a new matter before the board requires a suspension of the rules that calls for an issue to go through committee first. A motion to do so failed for lack of supermajority. The motion was tabled until the next meeting, but the board voted to refer the city’s economic development strategy to the Community and Economic Development Committee.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

