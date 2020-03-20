Alderman Paul Clifford says it's time to reopen talks on merging the city and town.
"I want to start the conversation among ourselves again, weigh the pros and cons," Clifford said Friday. "Once we have some information regarding that, then approach the town with our findings."
Rutland Town Select Board Chairman Josh Terenzini said it isn't even worth a conversation.
"I, for one, am a proud supporter of two separate municipalities," he said. "I'm a supporter of Rutland City and Rutland Town remaining their own entities."
Clifford made a successful motion at the last Board of Aldermen meeting to have the Intermunicipal Committee take up the subject. The last time it was seriously discussed, merger questions went on the 1992 town meeting ballot in both municipalities. While it was supported in the city, it was soundly rejected by town voters.
"It might take a long time, but I want to get to a point where people realize it's an advantage for us to merge," Clifford said. "It's my intention to plant the seed. Whether someone down the road will run with it - I don't expected it to happen soon, but it would be to the overall advantage of the region."
Clifford said he believed a merger would give the community a stronger voice in the Legislature with which to advocate for an east-west connection between New York and Interstate 91. He said he does not necessarily expect to live long enough to see that realized.
"It would take years," he said. "I still think it's important. I have a vision for the future."
Terenzini suggested that the vision was a bit cloudy.
"During election season, a lot of ideas are floated out that don't always make a lot of sense when you sit down and think about them," Terenzini said, adding that he received a number of texts after Clifford floated the notion during an aldermanic candidate forum prior to Town Meeting Day.
Terenzini said he didn't think a merger would give the communities any greater clout in the Legislature, noting that they already had five representatives between them, and that it would likely mean higher property taxes in the town. Besides that, he argued, it doesn't make cultural sense.
"We have our own schools and our own mascots and our own celebrations," he said.
Terenzini stressed that his comments should in no way be read as "anti-city" and said he just as strongly believed in the importance of cooperation between the two municipalities. He pointed to the relationship between the two fire and police departments as an example of good cooperation and said he and Mayor David Allaire have worked well together.
"Without Rutland City, Rutland Town would suffer and without Rutland Town, Rutland City would suffer," he said. "I think things work well now between our interesting dynamic as neighbors."
