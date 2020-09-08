The Board of Aldermen is looking at putting a resolution dealing with the Rutland High School mascot on the March ballot.
A movement to change the “Raider” mascot because of stereotypes evoked by the name and associated with indigenous imagery has generated controversy in recent weeks, and Alderman Thomas DePoy said Tuesday he thought it should go to a vote, and moved to have the General Committee discuss the resolution and make a recommendation to the full board about whether to hold a referendum.
“I believe the voters of the city of Rutland would like to vote on this,” DePoy said. “I don’t believe this is an issue that should be decided by the Board of School Commissioners or the Board of Aldermen or any other board.”
Alderwoman Melinda Humphrey said the School Board had the subject on their own agenda for that night and that an aldermanic committee meeting seemed like an “awkward” place to discuss it.
“I’m not disinterested in this topic,” she said. “I just don’t think it belongs here.”
Davis noted the aldermen were incapable of changing the board’s decision, and a referendum would be non-binding, but she still saw value in an advisory vote.
“There are opportunities that sometimes get missed to allow the public an opportunity to weigh in,” she said.
Davis noted that some people were advocating for keeping the “Raider” name but doing away with the indigenous imagery. The nickname was once the “Red Raiders,” with a picture of a tribal chief serving as the mascot, but the “Red” has since been removed and the chief has given way to an arrowhead logo.
“Raider means a lot of things,” Davis said. “There are also Raiders that are soldiers and all sorts of things. Is it a name change we need or a symbol change?”
Davis argued the outcome of a referendum would inform the school board’s decision.
“It does encourage the school board to reach out to the public, which sometimes I feel they’re a little separated from.”
Alderwoman Rebecca Mattis said she did not think the issue belonged with the Board of Aldermen, but that she would support sending it to committee because she did not want to shut down discussion.
Alderman Michael Talbott said the public will get its say on the subject when the time comes to re-elect school commissioners.
Alderman Chris Ettori said he supports the notion of discussing “everything,” but said that this was not the aldermen’s issue to put before voters and that the school board should be leading a discussion in the community.
“Putting something like this (on the ballot) gives numbers to division,” Ettori said. “I don’t think that’s the way we want to go. ... It’s about the community learning and growing and deciding whether to keep it.”
Alderwoman Lisa Ryan said she believes the board had a recent history of failing to grapple with racial issues, adding that her mind has been blown by the recent arguments over bias training.
“You all should be ashamed of yourselves,” she said.
DePoy said he was not ashamed, and he said he did not believe the vote would divide the community because the community was heavily opposed to any change.
Despite his comments, Ettori ultimately joined DePoy, Mattis, Davis and Aldermen Sam Gorruso, William Gillam and Paul Clifford in voting in favor of the referral.
Humphrey, Ryan and Talbott voted against it.
