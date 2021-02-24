Seventeen candidates are competing for six seats of the Board on Aldermen.
The Herald is profiling the candidates in the order in which they will appear on the ballot. This is part two of a three-part series.
Thomas Franco, 25, is the youngest candidate to the race and the newest to the area. He works remotely for the Virginia Department of Education in data research and technology as well as for an economic development firm working on broadband strategies. He said relocating to Rutland with his partner and thinking about setting down roots and raising children here inspired him to be active in making the city a better place.
“I think we’re at this critical moment in our city where we have a chance to push the needle on advancements and progress that have been missing for some time,” he said. “I’m a young professional. I’m a person of color. I’m an openly gay man. I grew up in poverty. We don’t see those kind of voices in our city meetings.”
As an alderman, Franco said he would like to better organize the city’s economic development efforts, improve internet access, get the city more involved in data-driven policy-making, create an “equity committee” and institute implicit bias training for city employees as well as members of government.
“I think the pushback that has been seen from some members of our city government speaks to the need to have this,” he said. “The conversations are hard but necessary if we’re going to move forward.”
Franco said despite his youth, he has extensive government experience — in addition to his current job, he interned in Congress and worked for the governor’s office in Oregon.
Alderman William Gillam, 66, is seeking his second full term since returning to the board. He previously served a 12-year stint. Gillam is retired, but works part-time for the Boy Scouts of America. Gillam said he is also involved with the Vermont Youth Project, which makes his proudest accomplishment during his most recent term working on the city’s purchase of the College of St. Joseph gym, which is now the Rutland Recreation Community Center and has been crucial to the program.
“The bonus is the mature folks, the older crowd, can use that facility for their events, so it’s good for everybody,” he said.
Moreover, Gillam said he feels the board has done well in recent years on pulling together the city budget, keeping the tax rate as close to level as possible. He said the board has had trouble pulling together on other subjects, saying he has frequently felt like one of the people in the middle trying to work through difficult subjects.
“We need to calm down,” he said of recent strife between board members. “We need to be leaders. We need to stop all this craziness that’s on the sidelines. ... Disagree, but respect. We’re all elected officials. We’re all working for the taxpayers.”
Russell Glitman, 63, is digital manager for the Vermont Country Store. He said he is making his first run for public office because of “newfound activism” inspired by the murder of George Floyd.
“That drove me to make Rutland a city that is equitable and open to diversity,” he said.
Glitman said he wants to see the city create a diversity council made up of representatives from groups like the NAACP, the Rotary clubs and city government. The goal of which would be to develop events and initiatives promoting diversity in the city.
“Over time, that will change the perception and view of the city around the state,” he said.
Glitman said he would also like to work with landlords and Castleton University to develop more housing downtown, to use the solar city initiative to create well-paying jobs and use the Amtrak extension to turn Rutland into a gateway for the state. Glitman said his background in media taught him how to listen and communicate and working online has shown him how organizations can adapt to change.
Kam Johnston says he knows his campaigns haven’t gotten a lot of traction, but he intends to keep trying.
“I clearly am aware of the fact that I kind of get lost in the weeds,” Johnston said. “I guess I’m Dan White (a long-time perennial candidate who frequently came in last), but I’m still going.”
Johnston, 57, is once again running for alderman — as well as mayor, city assessor, city treasurer and School Board. He has made numerous runs for various offices in recent years, succeeding once when he was one of three candidates for three School Board seats in 2017. He was voted off at the end of the term last year.
Johnston said he will take any job the voters see fit to give him and hopes he gets credit for persistence. He said he continues to focus on transparency in city government, availability of public records and improving the city website. He said the city needs better institutional memory and a continuity of projects.
“There are things that get started and then people left the board,” he said.
Alderwoman Rebecca Mattis is seeking a third term on the board. She said she spent much of her second term working on the city’s new sign ordinance, which was just adopted by the board earlier this month. Mattis said the Planning Commission sent a proposal to the board that would never have passed as-written, with several provisions drawing too sharp an opposition.
“Opinions were all over the place and it seemed like an impossible task to come up with a document that was going to be a consensus of both and met the needs of both,” she said. “In the end, I did it. I don’t know if the ordinance we passed was perfect, but it was as good as we could make it.”
Mattis said she would like to undertake the same sort of approach to some unfinished business from this year. The charter bans city firefighters and police officers from any political activity despite a federal judge having declared the provision unconstitutional in 1993 — a fact that was forgotten after attempts to change the charter failed and remained forgotten until a City Police commander was charged with violating it last year. The board discussed the charter provision following that incident, but took no action on it.
“The issue is still in committee,” she said. “I would like to at least try to fix it ... I think it’s possible. If anyone can do it, I can. I can at least try. It will be tricky, but I have a sense of possibility.”
Matthew Merritt, 30, is an outside sales representative for Mitchell’s Tees & Signs Inc. He previously made an unsuccessful bid to join the board in 2019, after which Mayor David Allaire recruited him to fill a vacancy on the Rutland Redevelopment Authority’s board.
“I had a career change and, unfortunately, I had to cut that tenure short,” he said. “I really want to help our small businesses get through this pandemic. They’ve suffered a lot.”
Merritt said he would like to see “more competition” and that the city should deregulate in an effort to attract more businesses. He pointed to the newly adopted sign ordinance as the exact sort of measure that impedes economic development efforts.
“By not micromanaging future businesses and future development, it’s going to help businesses come here,” he said.
Merritt said he believes his five years of sales and marketing experience will be an asset for the board’s economic development efforts.
