A year after one of the most crowded fields in recent memory, the Board of Aldermen race has one of the emptiest.
Seven people are seeking the five two-year seats on the board — four incumbents, one newcomer, one former alderman and one perennial candidate.
Board member Sharon Davis, 68, is the longest-serving member of the board. A quality assurance specialist at Rutland Area Visiting Nurses Association and Hospice, she is seeking her 16th term.
“I think I bring a lot to the table because I’m present, I’m informed, I’m aware,” the former board president said. “I’m proud of the fact that I feel I always represent the taxpayers’ voice. I always question whether this is a need, whether this is a wish, is it affordable, how we are going to pay for it.”
Davis said she believes she had a reputation of being accountable and approachable and of knowing “how to get things done.” She said she puts in 100% effort.
“In 30 years, I think you could count the number of meetings I’ve missed on one hand,” she said.
Davis said she hesitates to take credit for anything the board has accomplished in the last two years, saying city government is a team effort, but said the city was progressing well on planning how to spend its ARPA money and exploring potential TIF districts. She also noted that 13 new businesses have opened downtown.
“We have come out of COVID in a good position,” she said. “I anticipated revenues like rooms and meals to be almost nonexistent, and they’ve outshined themselves.”
Davis said one item she wants to explore next year is creating some new form of payment in lieu of taxes for city nonprofits, noting that a number of them have gained exemptions from property taxes in recent years.
“The burden on the taxpayers becomes heavier and heavier,” she said. “We have to look at that. .... They rely on fire, police and DPW services.”
Davis also said it was likely time to actually implement a capital improvement plan, alleviating the need to bond for large improvements.
Chris Ettori had three terms under his belt last year when he opted to run for mayor instead of for re-election last year. The 45-year-old fell short in that effort and is now trying to get back on the board, saying his new job with Vermont Adult Learning has, at least for now, tempered his ambitions for higher office.
“I enjoy being a part of this,” he said. “Since 2015, I’ve tried to attend most of the committee meetings, and I’ve continued that through even this year when I haven’t been on the board. ... I enjoy being in city governance, and I’ll do that in whatever shape it takes.”
He said he was particularly keen to work with the current board.
“It seems to have a lot of momentum to actually get things done,” he said.
Ettori said the biggest challenge before the board next year will be finding the right projects on which to spend the city’s ARPA money, and he thinks that instead of going project by project, the city should allocate money my category, like infrastructure and economic development, and divide it among projects in each category.
“I think it’s about what are the areas we want to invest in and then going through and saying what projects fit in those area,” he said.
Ettori also listed housing as an issue the city needs to address, backing plans for a rental rehab program and saying the city should work with developers to convert the former College of St. Joseph campus into housing “for all income levels.”
Ettori said he is deeply engaged with city governance and very familiar with its workings.
“My education and training has taught me how to ask good questions and how to truly listen, bringing different opinions together,” he said.
Sam Gorruso, 64, is finishing his first term back on the board. He also served a stint in the 1990s. Until recently, he was the publisher of Sam’s Good News, but the weekly folded last year in part due to health problems with which Gorruso continues to deal. He said those issues will likely keep him from another mayoral campaign like the one he unsuccessfully mounted last year.
Gorruso said he has been “getting back into the swing” of being on the board and believes he is meshing well with the newer aldermen.
“Hopefully, I’ve taught them some things, and they’ve taught me some things,” he said.
Gorruso said the city’s declining population is likely to be the biggest issue before the board next year.
“I still think marketing is one of the most important things,” he said. “Rutland is a really nice place. We’re a really safe place. I feel safe here.”
Gorruso said he would focus on “making good deals” and scrutinizing the budget to hold down taxes while looking for whatever money the city can get from the federal government.
“That’s the kind of bloodhounds you need in there to look for that grant money and go after it,” he said. “The transit center — I’ll defend that to my death. That money could have gone to Texas or somewhere. It was on ‘The Fleecing of America,’ — if you want to waste federal money, waste it in my town.”
Kam Johnston, 58, has mounted numerous campaigns for Board of Aldermen and other city offices. He has served a partial term on the School Board and is also running for one of those seats this year.
“I may be more selective in future years,” he said. “I don’t think I’ll run for mayor again.”
He said he is working full-time as his mother’s caregiver.
He has also been involved in numerous legal disputes with the city related to his mother’s properties, and is living in one that was claimed by the city after it failed to sell at tax sale last year. Johnston has argued that the city must honor the $200-a-year perpetual lease his mother granted him on the property. He said the case on the matter is pending until May.
Johnston said if elected, he would take a hard look at pedestrian safety.
“What the city did with the Bardwell, in terms of making it a four-way stop, I don’t think there’s been an accident since they did that, but I still think there are improvements that could be made,” he said.
Johnston also said he felt public safety and the opioid addiction crisis are not getting the attention they once did.
Johnston noted that he had a degree in public administration and said he believes he can offer institutional memory because, despite never having served on the Board of Aldermen, he has been following city politics closely for some time.
“I’ve been here,” he said. “I’m willing to listen and learn. Unlike other candidates who are just trying to start out, I know who the players are.”
Anna Tadio, 31, is a ski patroller at Killington and was just hired as a job developer at the U.S. Council on Refugees and Immigrants. She made an unsuccessful bid for School Board last year.
“I really care about the future of my hometown,” the Rutland native said. “I want to be an advocate for my neighbors, my family, my friends, people who live here.”
Tadio said one of issues she hears about most frequently is high property taxes. She said the step that would most relieve those pressures would be the statewide implementation of the University of Vermont weighting study on property taxes, which would give the city greater credit for its number of economically disadvantaged students.
The Board of Aldermen has already passed a resolution supporting the study, but Tadio said she would go her advocacy would go “above and beyond” the board’s typical role, lobbying for the study using her connections in Montpelier.
Beyond that, Tadio said the city needs to attract more people, and she would like to see more events like Art in the Park and Friday Night Live as well as more advertising of those events out of state. In particular, she said she would like to see the return of First Night, a more robust Vermont State Fair and a bigger summer farmers’ market.
Tadio said her platform also includes developing higher-quality affordable housing, expanding affordable child care and spending some of the city’s ARPA money to fund summer jobs for teenagers at local nonprofits and government offices.
Tadio said she graduated from law school in 2020 and passed the bar exam in 2021, training that gave her skills in critical thinking, seeing multiple viewpoints, strategizing, big-picture thinking and analyzing small details.
Michael Talbott, 42, is a professor at Castleton State College and is finishing his first term on the board.
“When you’re a first-time candidate, you have a lot of priorities, but you learn about the challenges and roadblocks to accomplishing those priorities,” he said.
Talbott also noted that his first year on the board consisted almost entirely of digital meetings.
“That made being a new board member 10 times harder,” he said. “It’s harder to understand what people are saying. It’s harder to ask follow-up questions. It’s harder to read people.”
He said returning to in-person meeting has made for a more collegial environment and a better year.
Talbott said he is proudest of his work toward establishing a TIF district in Rutland which, if completed, he said could be a “silver bullet” for economic development in the city.
“We have a map we’ve started to put together,” he said. “I would say in the next three to four months — if I get re-elected — we would come back to the board about applying for a TIF district.”
Talbott said reversing the city’s population decline will likely require better housing, citing stories of young professionals turning down job offers in Rutland because they couldn’t find decent apartments. He said he wants to commit a portion of the city’s ARPA funds to a rental rehab program and use a TIF district to pull in investors.
“I think there’s a wave of positive change in Rutland,” he said. “I talk to a lot of new families who’ve moved here in the last year and a half and they really like the quality of life,” he said. “There’s a lot of positive things happening, and I want to stay on the Board of Aldermen to keep that momentum going.”
Board member Matt Whitcomb, 37, is finishing his second term on the board and second year as board president. He is a health care administrator at Springfield Medical Care Systems. In the first of his two years as president, he had to figure out how to lead as the board navigated through the pandemic.
“We were learning as we went, and I was very proud,” he said. “We stuck together and we learned civility, responsibility and decorum. ... We’ve taken a critical look at many things. This is a board that’s really motivated and has done a great job of identifying projects and moving them on to fruition. ... Nothing went poorly. Nothing went off the rails.”
Whitcomb said disposing of the city’s ARPA money will be at the top of the next board’s agenda.
“It’s a good thing in the sense that we have the money, but it’s a challenge in that $4.4 million doesn’t go as far as it used to.”
Whitcomb said he believes the soundest investments will be in strategic economic development, like the “Hub” development planned at the Opera House or the conference center expansion at the Paramount Theatre.
“The more traffic we can drive through Rutland, the more revenue we can generate,” he said.
Like Davis, Whitcomb also says the city needs to look at getting more revenue by revisiting some of the tax-exempt nonprofits.
“I look at it as what’s more immediately available to us,” he said, adding that increasing city revenue was in the nonprofits’ interests. “It would help a place like the hospital if they were to invest in the streets department. They want the streets cleared. They want the sidewalks cleared.”
