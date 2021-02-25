Seventeen candidates are competing for six seats on the Board of Aldermen.
The Herald is profiling them in groups by the order they appear on the ballot. This is the third and final installment.
Robert “Buddy” Miles, 64, recently retired from the fire department.
“I have a lot of time,” he said. “I thought I’d put my 2 cents in.”
Miles said he thought about running before, but could not because of the charter provision against city employees running for office. During his career, he spent 15 years as president of the firefighters’ union and was vice president of the Professional Firefighters of Vermont. He said he hopes he can bring a perspective and attitude that will ease the infighting and factionalism he has seen on the board in recent years.
“I feel I’m a person of common sense,” he said. “Maybe I can bring some level-headedness to the house down there. ... I think I can work with people, and that’s what I want to do, bring maybe a coolness to level the board out a little bit.”
Also, Miles said he would do his part to discourage further outside hires for fire chief, adding he wishes Chief William Lovett was hired “$300,000 ago,” referring to the settlements the city paid to departing chiefs who had been recruited from outside the department.
Devon Neary, 32, is a transportation planner for the Rutland Regional Planning Commission. This is his first run for public office.
“Rutland has offered me so much — great place to work, great place to live, great place to play,” he said. “In return, I really wanted to offer my energy and my time to the Board of Aldermen.”
Given his background, Neary said he would like to help create a transportation advisory group to work on a long-term plan for fixing streets and sidewalks, improving walkability and bike access and to take full advantage of the extension of Amtrak service to Burlington. He said the city needs to have more conversations about the form of city streets, building on the experiment in narrowing Center Street last summer, and that process will require significant public engagement.
Neary said he has spoken with his supervisors and they felt his work on the planning commission would not conflict with serving on the board, though he would recuse himself from votes with specific conflicts of interest, such as if the commission were applying for a grant through the city.
“I think my position with the planning commission is more of an asset than a conflict,” he said.
David O’Brien, 57, is a consultant in the energy industry. He spent 8 years as commissioner of the Department of Public Service under Gov. James Douglas. This is his first time seeking elected office.
“I want to serve my community,” O’Brien said. “The past year has been difficult on all of us. ... Being isolated to some degree myself ... it just felt like time to get engaged.”
O’Brien said he hopes to use his experiences with “collaborative leadership” to bring a sense of unity back to the board. He said city government needs to focus on what it can do to make it easier for businesses to thrive, which will likely include looking at what it costs to do business, the quality of the available workforce and making it “seamless” for businesses to open or expand.
“I’ve found we can unknowingly make the little things hard for business people, like the permit process,” he said. “We could probably go right to the horses mouth in the business community and seek that kind of input.”
Prior to his time in state government, O’Brien ran the Rutland Economic Development Corp. for 10 years and he said his experience has only broadened since.
“At 57, you’ve seen some things,” he said. “I have a family that I didn’t have before — that gives you perspective and settles you, grounds you.”
Matthew Reveal, 44, is district manager for Baker Distributing and co-owner of Muckenschnabel’s. He was elected in 2018 to finish the final year of an unexpired term and then voted off the board in 2019.
“I really do love the city,” he said of his decision to try again. “I really love local politics. There’s a lot of good that can be done here, and I want to leave things better than I find them.”
Reveal said a lot of businesses in the city need more support, particularly those in the service industry. He said he hopes the board can find money in the budget or at least better direct state and federal funds to help bolster struggling companies. Also, he said the efforts to attract new businesses should look to incentivize landlords to fill up their properties.
Reveal said his year on the board makes him a standout candidate in an election where three incumbents have decided not to return.
“Having gone through COVID, we need experienced people on the board,” he said. “You throw three new people on the board, that’s three inexperienced people who are going to have their heads spinning.”
Carrie Savage, 51, is the alumni relations coordinator for Castleton University. This is her first run for public office. She said she’s been interested in running for years and was encouraged to do so this year.
“I have friends who’ve had businesses (downtown) and have talked to me about what the challenges are,” she said. “We need to increase foot traffic. We need to emphasize buy local. I think that comes with messaging and making sure people have an investment in downtown.”
Savage said she personally has not bought anything online for the past three Christmases and the city needs to find a way to encourage a similar ethic. She said it would strengthen existing businesses and create a healthier environment for new ones.
Savage said she has experience studying systems and working with people with differing opinions.
“I’m a good problem-solver in small nonprofits that I’ve worked for,” she said. “I’ve worked with businesses on business sponsorship programs. ... I enjoy taking a good look at things from every side, listening to what feeds into the problem and finding a solution.”
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.