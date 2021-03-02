The Board of Aldermen has four new members, but it was unclear who one of them was Tuesday night.
On a night that David Allaire retained the mayor’s office, Katie Langlois became the new city assessor and the budget passed, the 17-person race for six seats appeared to show a tie for sixth place as the results were tallied. City Clerk Henry Heck said he was unsure how to resolve it.
“We would have to do a recount,” Heck said shortly after adding up results from the city’s four wards. “What that means is ... I’ll have to investigate with the secretary of state in the morning. ... I’ve never had a tie before. It’ll be interesting.”
Newcomer Devon Neary led the pack with 1,583 votes. Second place went to Alderman Tom DePoy with 1,429. Alderman William Gillam came in third with 1,340. Carrie Savage came in fourth with 1,315. Mike Doenges took fifth place with 1,156.
The sixth seat remained in question, with John Atwood and Thomas Franco coming in behind Doenges with 1,122 votes.
“I’m not surprised it was a close race,” Franco said. “I think history will tell when there are this many candidates, it comes down to not many votes. I am surprised it was a tie.”
Franco and Atwood — along with Savage, Neary and Doenges — were part of a slate of like-minded calling themselves “Rutland Forward.” Franco said whether he joins the board or not, he’s glad to see so many of his compatriots succeed.
“Whether he gets that sixth seat or me, Rutland will be in good hands,” he said.
Atwood expressed a similar sentiment.
“It’s a win for Rutland,” he said. “It’s a solid showing for everyone and whether I serve on the board or serve in some other capacity, I will be happy to serve.”
Rick Battles fell short of contention with 1.034 and former Alderman Matthew Reveal failed in his effort to return to the board, only garnering 971 votes.
Alderwoman Rebecca Mattis will not return to the board this year. She came in behind Reveal with 965 votes. It is the second year in a row the city voted out an incumbent, something that had not happened for more than decade prior to last year. David O’Brien took 937 votes, followed by John Cioffi Jr. with 895. Robert “Buddy” Miles took 870, Matthew Merritt got 855 and Russell Glitman got 853.
Far in the back were Kam Johnston — who also lost his bids for mayor, city assessor, city treasurer and school commissioner — with 210 votes and Chad Snyder-DeAngelis with 141.
Elsewhere on the ballot, Katie Langlois finished well at the head of the seven-person pack running for city assessor. Langlois took a decisive 1,498 votes, ahead of the 805 for former Alderman Gregory Thayer and the 420 for former Fair Haven lister Melinda Eaton. Fourth place went to Michel Messier with 287 votes. Kam Johnston got 86 votes and his mother, Marge Johnston, got 73 while C.C. Wiegel trailed with 29.
The city budget passed by a vote of 2,321 to 1,140.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
