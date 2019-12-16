Jupiter is rising over Merchants Row.
The Board of Aldermen voted Monday to approve a $5,000 grant to help Jupiter Rising Bakery relocate from Howe Center to 74 Merchants Row.
“That was the old BodyTech space,” Rutland Redevelopment Authority executive director Brennan Duffy told the board. “I think that’s been vacant for about a decade now.”
Duffy, in recommending the board approve the grant from the city’s business incentive program, said owner Tina Clark intended to add two full-time and several part-time employees. The grant, which is funded through tax revenue from solar projects and aimed at helping new businesses start up and existing ones expand, was unanimously approved with no debate.
“We’re going to be doing some more retail,” Clark said.
Clark said she had been in Howe Center for seven and a half years, and that the bakery was on Cherry Street for 14 years before that. She said the move had been in the works for some time, though the location was a last-minute change of plans.
“I was supposed to go into Three Tomatoes,” she said, referring to a long-vacant spot on the ground floor of the state-owned Asa Bloomer Building. “After three months, they decided I didn’t meet their criteria.”
Clark said she expects to be open by Friday, though her donuts will not be available until the building gets a little more work, which she hopes to have done by January.
“It’s hard with holidays and hunting season in the Northeast,” she said of scheduling construction work. “I’m just going to be baking pies and bread and rolls for a while.”
