The mayor’s budget passed almost unchanged on Thursday.
The Board of Aldermen voted to put $23,261,061 on the Town Meeting Day ballot. The budget is an increase of 2.4%, or $534,403 over last year’s $22,726,658.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Cloudy with snow. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
Updated: December 16, 2022 @ 2:44 pm
The mayor’s budget passed almost unchanged on Thursday.
The Board of Aldermen voted to put $23,261,061 on the Town Meeting Day ballot. The budget is an increase of 2.4%, or $534,403 over last year’s $22,726,658.
Each section of the budget sailed through committee as written, and only minor changes were made at the final budget meeting.
Board President Michael Doenges said there were two discrepancies in the public works section that the board corrected.
“One segment was $67,000 more,” Doenges said. “One segment was $6,000 less. It wasn’t an actual increase in what the mayor had accepted. It was essentially a typographical error.”
Mayor David Allaire said he also had to budget for workers’ compensation rates before getting the actual costs from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns. He said he was able to knock roughly $130,000 off that number at the final budget meeting.
Allaire reiterated that he was proud to have held the budget under a 3% increase in a time of significant inflation. He thanked his staff for helping them put it together. Allaire said he intends to have infrastructure bonds on the city ballot, and that he hopes to present those to the Board of Alderman in January.
Doenges, who has announced his intention to challenge Allaire in next year’s mayoral race, did raise one concern over the budget. He said he was worried certain spending lines might be too low for actual costs, and might wind up being overspent.
“If we’ve got to cut, we’ve got to cut in areas where we don’t overspend,” he said. “You’ve got to cut in areas where we control spending a little more. ... I don’t necessarily know where that it.” Allaire said this had been discussed in committee during the budget process, and that the importance of budgeting better on relevant lines in coming years had been stressed. He added that in certain cases, like recreation department programming, overspending isn’t all bad.
“In programming, when our expenses go up, so do our revenues,” he said.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
City Reporter
Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.