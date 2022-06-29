A soup kitchen operation at United Methodist Church is seeing its usage skyrocket, and the city is poised to help.
The finance committee voted Monday to recommend that the full Board of Aldermen use $7,500 from the mayor's contingency fund to support Companions in Wholeness (CIW), the umbrella organization for the church's outreach ministries. Those ministries include Breaking Bread, which provides free meals to people in need.
The proposal was unanimously approved by the committee, though some aldermen present expressed reservations about whether feeding the hungry was the proper role of city government; while others had questions about just who was being fed.
Jennifer Yakunovich, CIW's board chair, said the church initially opened a drop-in space at its Strongs Avenue location as an effort to help people dealing with isolation. With the beginning of the pandemic, she said they started using the space to offer free, hot take-out breakfasts. The program caught on, she said, leading them to add lunches, and usage quickly increased.
"For us, 25 to 40 breakfasts a day was a lot," she said. "Even though that number should be decreasing, it's not."
The program's breakfasts almost doubled, according to the church, from an average of 80 a day in January to 155 a day in May. Lunches more than tripled during that time, from 43 to 134 a day.
Yakunovich said Tuesday morning they served 225 hot breakfasts and at least 200 lunches. She said some of that need was from the homeless population being housed by the state in local hotels, but others in the community are struggling with inflation.
"Food stamps are not going far enough," she said. "Paychecks are not going far enough."
The program is run by volunteers. With the need showing no sign of dropping off, the church asked the city for $15,000 to help pay for a kitchen manager and new equipment. Ellie McGarry, the program's coordinator, said they were looking for money from multiple sources.
"I'm trying to write grants," she said. "I'm trying to get donations, whatever we have to do to keep it running. ... We never anticipated this was going to get these numbers."
Yakunovich said they were starting to think about their capacity, acknowledging that they "can't feed everyone."
The Methodist church isn't in it alone, Yakunovich said. Several other churches were involved, and they were also working with BROC Community Action, she said.
"I feel like a rock and a hard place," Alderwoman Sharon Davis said. "It's not that I don't want to help you, but I know that other nonprofits are out there, and they are struggling, as well."
The city supports a number of nonprofits providing social services, but those allocations are voted separately on the town meeting ballot rather than included directly in the budget. Davis said she felt it was unfortunate the state was not doing more for the homeless population in the hotels.
"I also believe it's not just the hotels," McGarry said. "We are feeding a lot of our citizens."
Alderman Chris Ettori said he supported helping the program, though he said he was hesitant and wanted to find a way of reaching "an end goal of some kind."
Mayor David Allaire suggested that with the fiscal year about to end, the board take half of the request from his contingency fund and then see what happens with the program once the new emergency housing rules take effect next month.
"Knowing we are helping our fellow Rutlanders rather than taking up the slack for something the state is doing ... I would support that," he said.
