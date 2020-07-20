The Board of Aldermen came close to denying funding to city schools Monday as several aldermen blasted the school board for being “disconnected” from the tax rate.
While the board already had set the municipal tax rate, it still had to set the non-residential and homestead education rates, which were on Monday evening’s agenda. With several board members objecting to the increase – particularly on the non-residential rate – a motion to set the rates failed by a vote of 5-4. While a plurality of board members voted to set the rates, six votes are required for any motion to pass. The board president only votes to break 5-5 ties and Alderman Paul Clifford was absent.
After some heated discussion and a plea from city Treasurer Mary Markowski, a motion to reconsider was successful and the board finally voted to set the non-residential rate at $1.69780 per $100 of assessed property value; the homestead rate at $1.51470 per $100 of assessed property value.
The homestead rate was up about 6 cents from the previous year; the non-residential rate is up about 9 cents. The city had set the $1.7676, down almost a penny from last year, after the administration made roughly $800,000 in last-minute cuts to the budget from what had already been approved by voters.
Several aldermen voiced outrage that the overall tax rate was going up despite City Hall putting in extra effort to keep it down. Alderman Thomas DePoy, in particular, said the city schools should have found massive savings from the time schools weren’t operating in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic and passed them on to taxpayers.
“I’m not hearing, I’m not seeing, any will on the part of the school system to reduce their cost,” he said.
Alderwoman Sharon Davis complained that there was an apparent disconnect between the school board and the tax rate, saying she had spoken earlier in the day to a member of the school board who did not know what the tax rate was.
Markowski said the city already had pushed back tax billing, and that if they did so further, they would wind up double-billing, which would create difficulties both for taxpayers and her office.
City Attorney Matt Bloomer noted that because the education tax rate is set by the state using a complex series of calculations, changes to the school budget are not directly proportionate to changes in the tax rate the way they are with the city budget. He said it would likely be more practical to approve the tax rate and then talk to the school board about reducing the budget.
“One way or another, I think we’re going to end up paying what the state tells us to pay,” he said.
While some other board members, particularly Aldermen Chris Ettori, counseled setting the rate as presented and then pursuing a discussion with the school board, Aldermen Sam Gorruso and William Gillam joined Davis and DePoy in voting against the tax rate. In the ensuing discussion about what to do next, Board President Matt Whitcomb turned to Bloomer.
“My recommendation would have been to set it,” Bloomer replied. “I guess we can only bill the municipal now until we get a school rate you’re happy with. ... We will probably have to pay the money (to run city schools) out of the general fund or borrow. ... We don’t have a lot of resources to research the issue because I just took $20,000 out of my budget for the municipal tax rate.”
Mayor David Allaire pushed the board to adopt the rate.
“I think you’ve made your point,” he said. “I would suggest we do move forward, set the tax rate and then address these issues with a healthy discussion,” the mayor said.
DePoy said he did not vote against the rate to make a point.
“I’m opposed to setting this rate because it’s too high,” he said. “What I want to do is I want to see the results. ... Let’s see what tomorrow the school department does when they don’t have a funding mechanism. ... Let’s see if that gets them back to their table so they can start talking about the cuts that need to happen.”
Gillam said while he wasn’t sure, he thought that the Vermont Commissioner of Taxes might be able to override the board’s vote. After a procedural discussion, Davis offered a motion to reconsider — which must be made and seconded by board members who voted on the prevailing side — stating she did not want to disrupt the treasurer’s office but that she agreed with DePoy.
When it appeared that the motion was about to fail for a lack of a second, Markowski asked to address the board and urged them to set the rate.
“I clearly know you’re frustration,” she said. “I hear from taxpayers all the time who cannot afford the tax rate. ... The logistics of doing this are not going to help the taxpayer.”
Before Markowski was done speaking, Gorruso seconded Davis’ motion, saying he did not want to create difficulties for the treasurer’s office, either.
While Gillam and DePoy held out, the rest of the board voted to reconsider the motion and then to adopt the tax rate as presented.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.