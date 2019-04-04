The Board of Aldermen confirmed all of Mayor David Allaire’s nominees Monday, most of them unanimously.
Allaire also tapped failed aldermanic candidate Matthew Merritt for a spot on the Rutland Redevelopment Authority board. That appointment was tabled until the board’s next regular meeting, per standard practice.
Allaire reappointed City Attorney Matthew Bloomer, Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg, Zoning Administrator Tara Kelly and Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters. Rejecting a mayoral appointee requires seven “no” votes, but there was only one dissent to any of them, with a single alderman voting against Wennberg and the rest passing unanimously.
The board votes on mayoral appointments by secret ballot.
The building inspector position remains vacant. Allaire did not reappoint Robert Tanner and has yet to announce a replacement. The charter gives the mayor 90 days to make an appointment, after which the Board of Aldermen is authorized to fill the position itself with a vote of seven board members.
Merritt was chosen to take Betsy Bloomer’s seat on the RRA board. Allaire said she asked not to be reappointed for another term, and he reached out to Merritt, who he described as having been “just a few votes shy” of making it onto the Board of Aldermen in the March election.
Merritt thanked the mayor and said he was excited at the prospect of having some role in city government.
“I think this is a great board for me to serve on,” he said. “Economic development was an important issue for me in my campaign.”
Merritt said he would like to focus on rebuilding downtown, and the current plan to install way-finding signs was a step in the right direction. The board will vote on his confirmation at its April 15 meeting.
