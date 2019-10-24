City officials said this week that existing laws should be enough to get people to clean up after their dogs, though there might need to be more vigorous enforcement.
City resident Julia Purdy went before the Board of Aldermen on Monday to ask whether the board could pass an anti-littering ordinance aimed specifically at dog waste. She said she has witnessed a number of people walking their dogs who bag up the poop but then leave the bags lying about. She said the most egregious case was near the Pet Cage at the corner of Grove and Crescent streets, where someone had been throwing bright blue bags of poop into East Creek.
“One of the staff members actually climbed down the bank into East Creek and collected about 20 of the bags,” she said. “If there’s something that could be done to alert the public that we don’t like this — it’s not sanitary. It’s not good for little kids playing.”
Board of Aldermen President Sharon Davis said the city’s dog ordinance does cover disposal of dog waste, with violations punishable by a $500 fine.
“We don’t have to recreate the wheel,” she said. “It’s already there. It’s enforcement that’s the issue.”
City Attorney Matt Bloomer suggested referring the issue to the public safety committee and said they should make sure the police are being notified of persistent trouble spots.
“We do a lot of data policing,” he said. “People should be calling, not 911, but the regular dispatch number, to report where they’re finding this.”
Purdy said she wasn’t sure this was something the police should be burdened with.
“You’re not going to be able to put somebody there when you’ve got everything else to do,” she said.
Davis agreed the police would likely have higher priorities, but Purdy suggested issuing a notice about the requirements along with dog licenses. After a quick side conversation with City Clerk Henry Heck, Davis said that seemed doable. Others on the board said it was also an area in which neighbors might be best off suggesting to errant dog walkers they need to be more conscientious.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
