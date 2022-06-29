City officials continued to grapple this week with how to spend the remainder of the COVID stimulus funds, with some aldermen calling for a pause or outright end to outside funding requests.
No formal action emerged from the Finance Committee meeting where the subject was discussed Tuesday, but the members agreed to solicit input from the rest of the Board of Aldermen before returning and discussing how they might allocate the remaining $1.8 million among different types of projects.
The idea is one board member Chris Ettori has pushed since his re-election campaign earlier this year and he returned to it Tuesday as other board members expressed concern about using up the money on proposals from nonprofits and having nothing left for city infrastructure.
“Everything sounds good when it’s a decent project,” Ettori said. “The question is, what’s the right way where we are now?”
Most of the $2.7 million the board has allocated so far has gone to support plans by local nonprofits, such as $400,000 each for a housing revolving loan fund through Neighborworks and Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region’s “Hub” project or $300,000 for the Paramount Theatre’s conference center project.
Mayor David Allaire had also assembled requests from department heads, and the aldermen have approved a number of those, allocating roughly $200,000 for new radios at the fire department, $110,000 for upgrades to the aldermen’s chambers and reserving $400,000 for work at Main Street Park, including construction of a new gazebo.
But almost $3.8 million in requests from department heads remain, including a $2.5 million proposal from the Department of Public Works to replace water mains under streets slated for reconstruction as the city works its way through the $5 million paving bond.
With those requests far outstripping what the city has left, board member Sharon Davis said she thinks it is time to close the ARPA funds to outside requests.
“I think we’ve done, publicly, what we can and should do,” she said. “We have to think about, is this just a pot of gold or is there a purpose to it.”
Board member Michael Talbott argued against such a move, saying they shouldn’t discount the chance a worthy project might come before them.
“We have the ability to refuse requests,” he said.
Davis replied that they hadn’t yet, to which Talbott argued that they might not have outright turned anyone down, but they had responded “not yet” to projects that weren’t priorities, letting them sit while the board funded other requests. Ettori, however, questioned whether they had really looked at the merits of some of the projects they sent to the back of the line.
“They haven’t been loud,” he said. “Jim Rotondo (the public works commissioner) backed away, and he hasn’t been heard from again.”
Ettori suggested instituting a “pause” on requests — an idea that several other members of the committee supported. Board member Matt Whitcomb said the nonprofits were making proposals that served needs in the city and he wasn’t sure how the board could say “no,” which drew a reply from Talbott suggesting such efforts were the entire point of the stimulus.
“I’m just worried if we announce we’re closing requests, we won’t hear from someone,” he said.
Allaire argued for sending a message that it was time for the city to “start looking inward” regarding the fund.
“Department heads put a lot of work into these requests and this is a bad time for the city to go out to bond,” he said.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
