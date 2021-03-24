It may be a quiet week for city government, but members of the Board of Aldermen are working behind the scenes to set agendas for the coming year.
Board President Matt Whitcomb said several of the newly appointed committee chairmen and vice chairmen — most of which are deliberate pairings of newer aldermen with more experienced ones — have been getting together, getting to know each other. Whitcomb assured that no backroom deals were being made or schemes being hatched.
“It’s a lot of one-on-one sit-downs,” he said. “No group meetings are happening behind the scenes. It’s a lot of, ‘Hey, I want to get to know you’ and that feels good because that’s certainly been lacking in the last couple years on the board.”
Alderman Paul Clifford, chairman of the Public Works Committee, said he had a fruitful breakfast with his number two, newly elected Alderman Michael Doenges.
“We hit it off pretty good,” Clifford said. “We have some mutual interests in things that go on in the city. He mentioned he worked for a company that did underground water detection and that’s right up my alley.”
Doenges said they were particularly enthusiastic about the prospect of accessing federal COVID relief money for water and sewer projects and plan to talk again this weekend about finding something to bring to the board.
“The challenge is that we have to apply for those funds through the (Rutland Redevelopment Authority) most likely,” he said. “We’ll have to look at what the funds are available for and what the availability is of the RRA to help us. ... Everything’s been really positive. I’m really excited about working with the board members who have more experience ... to make some progress in the community.”
Alderwoman Sharon Davis’ Public Works Committee is already tasked with looking at options for replacing a broken-down city firetruck, and she said she has been bringing her vice chairman, Alderman Devon Neary, up to speed on how purchasing such big pieces of equipment works. Davis, the senior-most member of the board, said the experience gap between the two halves of the board is significant.
“I think the energy’s great, and I think these folks have a desire to learn and participate,” she said. “It’s a great gap, and it’ll be interesting to see how it gets filled. ... I think once the committees get going, us senior members will start to drive the agendas. I think a lot of us are starting to look at the rec, the activities that are happening there and the potential. We’ll be looking at the library. I think there’s concern about putting money into that building.”
Neary said the talks have left him with a strong sense of optimism.
“It’s been really nice to be paired up with a veteran on the board who has such institutional knowledge, and it shows everybody’s willingness to turn over a new leaf,” he said. “It’s really exciting and energizing. The teamwork approach this early speaks for the potential of the board this year.”
Alderman William Gillam said the board has plenty to do, and his own committee, Charter and Ordinance, has at least one big upcoming issue and one lingering one. He said he did know that the committee would have to deal with a rewrite to the zoning ordinance, and he expected there would have to be more discussions of the charter provision forbidding political activity by police officers and firefighters. The provision was declared unconstitutional by a federal judge more than 20 years ago, but went unchanged, and the ruling was eventually forgotten until a city police commander was found to have violated it last year.
“We need to do that, but I’m not sure how. I don’t really have an opinion because I don’t know all the factors,” Gillam said.
