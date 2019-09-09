Several aldermen want to keep a much closer eye on the transition to a new water billing system.
The city is in the middle of converting to a new smart meter system and a pair of billing errors have caused some board members to question if the company working with the city, FATHOM Water Services, is running the process competently. The Public Works Committee met with FATHOM’s leadership Monday, ending with a commitment to reconvene next month after the fall billing cycle and to have the city attorney see if any of the issues constitute breach of contract.
“If you guys were my project managers, you’d have been fired a long time ago,” Alderman Chris Ettori told FATHOM President Jason Bethke and Vice President Bob Flaherty. “Every one of these problems have been less than JV-level. These are freshman-level baseball. ... I really wonder if you’re able to do the job.”
Ettori said that when the new system, which was supposed to allow for more accurate billing, be more user friendly and lighten the workload of the water department and treasurer’s office, was being sold to the city, it sounded too good to be true.
“I don’t have faith and I think we need to do something about it,” he said.
Board President Sharon Davis said city water users needed to trust that their bills were accurate, which they were having trouble doing after the the recent difficulties.
At issue were two problems with the changeover. The first, according to Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg, had to do with faulty equipment. Wennberg said the new meters were measuring water use properly, but transmitters were not sending the city accurate numbers. That was corrected, he said, and the second problem stemmed from testing to make sure the first problem had been resolved — a batch of test bills were erroneously mailed out.
Bethke opened the meeting with an apology for the errors.
“It had a major impact on the community and impacted a large percentage, so we take that very seriously,” he said.
Bethke said the erroneous bills were sent out due to a double failure. First, he said, they were transmitted to the printing company when they should not have been. Then the printing company failed to verify that they should be printed, as called for in their standard practices. He said new procedures were in place and he was “very confident” it would not happen again.
Alderman Scott Tommola asked if the two incidents pointed toward any information security concerns. Bethke said he did not believe so, but that he would have to have one of the company’s IT experts talk to the board if they wanted that question answered in greater detail.
City Treasurer Mary Markowski noted that she has not had a specific contact person with Fathom to address questions about billing issues. Bethke gave her two names and said that if she had trouble getting responses from those two people, he would set something up. He also suggested he create a “punch list” with the city of issues to address.
Ettori said he would like to see the committee meet with FATHOM on a monthly basis, and Markowski said a meeting in one month to review the October bill would be helpful. Tommola also asked city attorney Matt Bloomer if any of the mishaps constituted breach of contract. Bloomer said he would need to review the matter and that any analysis he had should probably be offered in executive session.
Wennberg said he knew there would be additional work for the city during the transition, but that once it is all done the city should be reaping benefits. He also said the billing cycle is never expected to be flawless.
“We can’t have systemic failures,” he said. “We can have issues with a specific meter or a specific account. ... We can’t have whole groups of errors. ... There’s no hope of building that trust if that happens.”
