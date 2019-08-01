College of St. Joseph only got $10,000 of the $50,000 they were hoping to get from the Community and Economic Development Committee.
That was the amount the committee voted Wednesday to recommend the college get out of the Zamias Fund to help pay for a feasibility study on turning the college into a business innovation center. The recommendation goes to the full Board of Aldermen for final approval Monday.
The college, which ended its degree programs with the spring semester after losing accreditation, had requested $50,000 to cover a portion of the $227,000 for the already underway study. When the aldermen present learned that the Zamias Fund — created from impact fees paid to the city by the owners of Diamond Run Mall and used for projects expected to help the city’s economy — was down to $100,000, a consensus quickly emerged that $50,000 was too great a request for the project.
CSJ President Jennifer Scott said the college hopes to keep operating by expanding its professional development offerings and running them in concert with a business incubator, co-working and co-living space. Toward that end, they are conducting the study with Vermont Works and Vermont Innovation Commons. The latter group’s executive director, Dennis Moynihan, said they had looked at several similar facilities in other states and part of the study would be figuring out how to scale such an operation to a place as small as Rutland.
Scott said the college plan is to eventually regain accreditation so it can offer degree programs that complement the professional development courses.
“Not liberal arts programs,” Scott said. “I think we all agree that is not a sustainable model these days.”
Several of the aldermen present expressed reservations about committing money to a feasibility study that might find the college’s plans to be unfeasible.
“It has to start somewhere,” Scott said. “Given that this has never been here before, never been anywhere in Vermont before, I think you have to invest in the legwork.”
Scott said Vermont Works and Vermont Innovation Commons were covering half the study and that the college was soliciting donations for the the other half along with $99,000 they need to maintain the campus in the interim — she said the college has almost no revenue — and has received $10,000 from the Rutland Economic Development Corp. and $5,000 from the Rutland Redevelopment Authority.
City Treasurer Mary Markowski said the city is due additional payments to the Zamias fund from the mall, but some aldermen expressed skepticism about whether the mall would actually pay. While none of the aldermen present argued for giving the full $50,000, several said that the city should spend something in support of the study.
“The city needs to do something to invest in economic development,” Alderman Chris Ettori said. “We need to show our community we’re willing to take risks to support entrepreneurship. ... I’d like the city to invest in finding out what we can do.”
Alderman Matthew Reveal moved to match the RRA’s $5,000, and after discussion around the table amended it to $10,000. Alderwomen Melinda Humphrey and Lisa Ryan joined him in voting for it while Aldermen Matt Whitcomb and William Gillam dissented.
Whitcomb said he had a number of reservations, including giving money for a study rather than an actual plan and setting a precedent by trying to rescue a private organization. Gillam — a CSJ alumnus — said he supported spending money on the college, but not from the Zamias Fund.
“This is killing me, but this is the wrong pocket book to do this,” he said.
The college will host a public forum on its plans at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.