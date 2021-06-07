For the first time in recent memory, the Board of Aldermen voted openly on confirming a mayoral appointment Monday.
The board voted 10-1 to confirm Whitney Marsh as the new commissioner of public works. Marsh is coming to Rutland from Dunedin, Florida, where she works as that city’s environmental manager.
For at least a decade, the board has conducted votes on mayoral appointments by secret ballot, and a computer system has been used for the votes at remote meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic. This practice came in to question at a meeting in April when questions came up over whether votes had been cast as intended on nominees for the Planning Commission and Rutland Redevelopment Authority board of directors.
At that time, Alderman Thomas DePoy said he would be willing to see the board’s rules of procedure changed to hold the votes openly. Monday, DePoy made a motion to conduct the vote on Marsh by roll call. Alderman Paul Clifford seconded, and the board unanimously agreed. Board President Matt Whitcomb, after consulting with City Attorney Matthew Bloomer, said the rule change would apply to that vote only and that the board would have to go through a more extensive procedure to change the rule permanently.
As the board prepared to the roll call vote, Alderman Sam Gorruso, who cast the only no vote, asked if there could be any debate.
“All I remember is the person’s name coming forward and us tabling it,” he said. “I don’t want to cause any ill feelings, but I don’t know this person and I’m not aware of any meetings. ... My vote’s going to be ‘no’ because I don’t know who I’m voting on.”
Mayor David Allaire said his administrative assistant sent out resumes and contact information for Marsh the day after her nomination.
“Anyone could have talked to her in the three weeks after the last meeting,” Allaire said.
This drew a sharp response in a raised voice from Gorruso.
“I’m not trying to be a wise guy, but you’re wrong, Mr. Mayor,” Gorruso said. “I don’t have any freaking stuff, OK?”
Alderwoman Sharon Davis said a significant amount of information was provided on Marsh and suggested that Gorruso make sure City Hall had the correct email address for him. Alderman Devon Neary chimed in that he received all of the information as well.
Gorruso cast the sole no vote when the roll was called.
After the vote, Neary thanked the mayor for finding such a strong candidate and city engineer James Rotondo for serving as acting commissioner since Jeffrey Wennberg retired at the beginning of the year. Davis echoed the latter comment.
“I’m sure (Marsh) is going to be very grateful to have someone of Jim’s caliber standing beside her to get started,” she said.
