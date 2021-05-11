The Board of Aldermen took the first baby steps toward returning to in person meetings Tuesday.
No motion came out of the General Committee meeting on the subject, but several board members agreed to look into different aspects of it and report their findings to the committee at an unspecified date. The general consensus was that the board wanted to find some sort of hybrid in-person and remote meeting format at least for a transitional period.
Alderman Thomas DePoy said he liked the idea of having the full board in the aldermanic chambers together while providing options for members of the public to participate remotely.
“We can do everything that we can there and then have face-to-face conversation, which is seriously lacking,” he said. “There are several members of this board that I haven’t met in person.”
DePoy noted that other boards were starting to meet in person.
“We’re down to teenagers in the vaccines,” he said. “I just think the city needs to show leadership in getting things open and getting back to normal.”
Alderman Michael Doenges volunteered to assemble a shopping list of what the city would need to convert the chambers into a “telepresence room,” but said he would likely recuse himself from decisions on specific purchases because he works in the field.
Questions were directed at Mayor David Allaire about how whatever purchases are decided on would be paid for. Allaire said there was still money in the mayor’s contingency fund. Also, he said the COVID stimulus money coming to the city was an option, but he expected that would quickly be eaten up by larger projects.
“If we’re going to invest in the $5,000 to $10,000 range, I’d do it out of the funds we have now,” he said.
Alderwoman Sharon Davis said they still needed to pinpoint what the requirements would be on issues such as the number of people allowed per square foot in a meeting room.
“Are we going to check if people are vaccinated?” she asked. “I don’t even know if we can do that.”
Also left for a future meeting were questions about potential changes to the rules of order. Davis said she had not yet had time to read the new Robert’s Rules of Order for digital meetings forwarded to the board by the city attorney, and suggested other members should review the existing rules for the Board of Aldermen so they can think of how the changes would interact with what was already in place.
