The Public Safety Committee voted to defund the police Monday — at least temporarily.
The committee kicked off the budget review season by voting unanimously to remove a position from a proposed $6.9 million police department budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, bringing it down to 38 officers. This follows on the heels of Mayor David Allaire cutting two positions from the department, stating that the budgeting for 41 officers could not be justified with the department’s chronic understaffing.
Alderwoman Sharon Davis, chair of the committee and maker of the motion, stressed that she only wanted to see it cut temporarily and that she intended to see it restored in the next budget, but that she feels tax relief is important in the coming fiscal year.
“Yes, I know it comes back to us at the end of the year, but this is a different year and people are struggling,” she said.
Chief Brian Kilcullen said the department had 34 officers, leaving five vacancies prior to the added cut. The department is constantly recruiting, but Kilcullen said they lose 90 percent of the candidates at some stage in the process, which includes a written test, a background test and a polygraph.
“For five positions, realistically we would have to process about 50 individuals,” he said.
Kilcullen told the committee he could not, in good conscience, promise to fill all five vacancies in the coming year, a position echoed by Police Commission Chairman Sean Sargeant.
“It’s such a difficult environment right now to train and onboard successful candidates,” Sargeant said.
There was no debate on the cut, which will get a specific number calculated by the city treasurer when the budget goes back to the full board.
There was similarly little discussion on the roughly $3.9 million proposed fire budget, which was approved as-written. Acting Chief William Lovett said he worked with the mayor to save by trimming building and equipment maintenance, scaling back items like a planned renovation of the firehouse kitchen.
Alderman Thomas DePoy asked about the status of the firehouse driveway, which is slated for repairs, as well as the installation of buried utility lines across the curb cut. Lovett said those were delayed due to the shortened construction season, but that they were on track for the spring.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(2) comments
Cutting funding from the police department during an increase in major crime.... Sounds brilliant!
Perhaps there should be some focus on those that cannot be trusted at the department? You recently printed an article regarding one of them. Why not look into why the Chief has allowed Rutland to turn back into an unsafe and untrustworthy city? How is it that The Chief prior to him drained the swamp and this chief just keeps adding to it?
Get rid of the sludge at the department! One specifically, but don’t cut the budget.
So the city has enough money to purchase the College of St. Joseph and a million dollar fire truck, oh and did I mention that since the Mayor has been elected his salary has gone up every year, but yet they only cut money from the Police Dept but not any other department. It seams as if Rutland has become liberal like all the other Democratic run cities. Crime is up but let’s cut cops, that makes sense. Did you ever think of closing an elementary school and consolidating to save money after all everyone is scared of the virus so schools are virtual, why does the city need all those schools. Why does the city need all those teachers of classes are virtual. Does the city DPW need new trucks every year. It appears that the city is pending money on nonsense and not spending it where it matters. What about the wonderful Project Vision that does nothing for the neighborhoods. The swamp that needs to be drained it Rutland City Hall and Mayor Allaire administration.
