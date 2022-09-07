The city has backed away from supporting a $1.2 million renovation project on Maple Street.

The Board of Aldermen voted 5-4 Tuesday against signing a resolution of support for a $624,870 grant application to the Vermont Community Development Program by Hale Resources to renovate 120 Maple St., modernizing the building and converting it from three units to five. The board voted 9-1 in favor of supporting the application in July — Board President Michael Doenges said it was a “pre-application” vote — and the vote Tuesday took place with very little discussion by board members.

