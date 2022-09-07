The city has backed away from supporting a $1.2 million renovation project on Maple Street.
The Board of Aldermen voted 5-4 Tuesday against signing a resolution of support for a $624,870 grant application to the Vermont Community Development Program by Hale Resources to renovate 120 Maple St., modernizing the building and converting it from three units to five. The board voted 9-1 in favor of supporting the application in July — Board President Michael Doenges said it was a “pre-application” vote — and the vote Tuesday took place with very little discussion by board members.
Alderman Chris Ettori had spoken against the grant since early in the process, saying that he supported the project itself but that he wanted to make a point to the Rutland Redevelopment Authority about the city’s lack of a comprehensive housing plan. Two of the three board members who changed their votes since July — Alderwoman Anna Tadio and Alderman Michael Talbott, said when contacted Wednesday that they had concerns about the ballooning cost estimates for the project.
“When I crunched the numbers ... it just seemed like the pricing was really dramatic,” Tadio said. “For $600,000, we could bring a lot more housing on line.”
Talbott also noted that the overall cost of the project had increased over time and said Hale had not given him a satisfactory explanation of why.
The third, Alderman Thomas Franco, said he had opposed the project early on but has supported continuing the discussion up to Tuesday.
“That just seemed like a wild number,” he said of the $1.2 million price tag.
Franco said Hale can still pursue a less ambitious plan for the property.
“I think the messaging has been misunderstood here by a lot of people, including folks that are in support of housing in Rutland,” Franco said. “There is a housing shortage. That’s why we put $400,000 into a new housing initiative. That’s why we have a housing study at CSJ. ... We need to make sure this is a fair, transparent process that gets the best value for Rutland.”
Alderman Joseph Barbagallo was not on the board in July, having been since appointed to replace Devin Neary, who voted in support of the grant. Barbagallo asked questions of the Hales Resources Tuesday that pointed to skepticism about the project and then was among the “no” votes.
The “yes” votes came from Aldermen Tom DePoy and Matthew Whitcomb and Alderwoman Carrie Savage and Alderwoman Sharon Davis. Davis, the longest-serving board member said she cannot recall the board ever voting down a grant application so late in the process.
“I think it’s unfortunate,” Davis said Wednesday. “I think having (Hale Resources) in this community to do what they do because they’re trusted — look what they’ve done in Bennington — that’s a great opportunity to rehab properties and get them back on the tax rolls.”
Davis attributed the vote to antipathy she said some board members have toward RRA Executive Director Brennan Duffy, who was a target of Ettori’s criticism during the earlier discussions, and said the vote was hanging an “unwelcome” sign in front of the city.
“People are not seeing the big picture,” she said.
Franco, on the other hand, argued that the city needed to be choosy about what grant applications it supported because the state might look to other regions in future funding rounds after sending so much money to Rutland.
The vote was held at the regular Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday, following a public hearing on the grant required by the state program’s regulations. The only member of the public to speak on it was developer Stephen Box, who, in addition to complaints about the process, argued that the five-unit plan was not worth $1.2 million. Box rattled off a number of properties in the city he said could be purchased for significantly less.
It was during this hearing that Barbagallo asked what Hale Resources expected rents would be. Chief Financial Officer Zak Hale said three of the units would be controlled by Department of Housing and Urban Development rental regulations while they expected the market-rate one- and two-bedroom units to be in the neighborhood of $950 and $1,100 a month, respectively.
“You believe in this neighborhood you can get that kind of money?” Barbagallo asked.
“There’s a housing shortage, and people cannot find housing,” Hale replied.
Hale Resources, based in Bennington, bought 120 Maple St. through the city-owned properties program earlier this year and said they had a short-term goal of buying 100 units of housing in the city. They are also involved in the “pre-development” study of the former College of St. Joseph campus.
The plans they described for the Maple Street building Tuesday includes a “full gut” renovation with new siding, roofing, electrical systems and plumbing along with repairs to the foundation, lead abatement and efficiency improvements.
Zak Hale said Wednesday they were shocked by this week’s vote and had put a lot of time and money into the grant application based on the 9-1 vote in July.
“We just need to really evaluate the situation and come up with another game plan,” he said. “Some of the board members got some incorrect information that swayed their vote.”
Hale said the budget had not changed in terms of “hard costs,” and while $1.2 million might sound like a lot for build five units, nonprofits have spent $300,000 to $400,000 a unit to build housing. He also said there was a lack of incentives for developers, citing how they put $1.6 million into an 11-unit property in Bennington which, after all that work, is valued at $600,000.
