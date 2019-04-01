Rutland City aldermen railed against a proposal to decriminalize buprenorphine Monday.
Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland City, appeared before the Board of Aldermen at its previous meeting, asking members to sign a letter opposing H.162. The bill would eliminate the criminal penalties for possession of buprenorphine, an opioid used to treat opioid addiction. Monday, the board signed the letter, and several members had their say out loud as well.
“I understand the arguments in favor of decriminalization,” Alderwoman Rebecca Mattis said. “It’s one thing when you decriminalize something like marijuana and another thing when you decriminalize an opioid. I don’t want to encourage anyone to take an opioid.”
Notte, who was not present Monday, had based his opposition to the bill at least in part on input from the Rutland City Police Department, and Mattis said city police were trying to get people into treatment rather than “rounding up drug addicts and chucking them in jail.”
“It may be that people are using buprenorphine to wean themselves off more dangerous opioids,” she said. “We wouldn’t, as a community, be punishing people addicted to buprenorphine. We would be helping them to the best of our ability, and that takes place in the context of it being a controlled substance.”
Alderman Christopher Ettori said buprenorphine treatment only works in concert with counseling. Alderwoman Lisa Ryan said she works with people in medically assisted treatment, and buprenorphine is addictive and triggers withdrawal symptoms, making its decriminalization detrimental.
“It can be used correctly, but a lot of times it’s misused,” she said.
Alderman Scott Tommola was the most outspoken against the bill.
“One would have to be oblivious not to recognize the opioid crisis we have in this state,” he said. “I find it befuddling that the Legislature is looking at this.”
Tommola said it was clear to him that the bill’s supporters were not from communities affected by the opioid epidemic.
“If they are, they should be ashamed of themselves for considering this,” he said.
There was some discussion of where to send the letter. Notte suggested the board send it to the government as a whole, including to Gov. Phil Scott, but Alderman Thomas DePoy recommended addressing it to the members of the House Human Services Committee, which is reviewing the bill this week.
“If it goes to the general Legislature, it’s just going to get circular filed by a lot of them,” he said.
Board President Sharon Davis said the city clerk can produce a copy addressed to the governor, a set of copies addressed to the committee and a set addressed to the Legislature as a whole.
