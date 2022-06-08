Who exactly bought 33 Summer St.?
The Board of Aldermen voted Monday to sell the property, which it claimed after nobody bid on it at a tax sale last year, to Y&R I Opportunity Fund. Nobody at the meeting seemed to know much about the buyer, and Alderman Christopher Ettori, who cast the sole vote against the sale, said it was a sign that the city-owned property process had lost its way.
“There is no way we should be authorizing (the sale of) one of the properties we have to an entity,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be a local person, but it should be a person. ... I cannot in good conscience authorize a sale to an ‘opportunity fund’ when we don’t even know who they are or what they’re about.”
Y&R I Opportunity Fund does not appear to be registered to do business in Vermont. The Vermont secretary of state’s website lists a “Y&R Management” based in New York and an “Opportunity Funding LLC” based in Utah, but city Zoning Administrator Andrew Strniste said this particular Y&R is based in Virginia. He said they own one other property in the in the city, with which his office has had no problems, and frequently work with the Windsor-based River Valley Property Management.
Bob Haight, Windsor’s zoning administrator, said River Valley has grown from managing its owners properties to a larger operation with a strong reputation in the region.
“They’re all over Springfield,” he said. “I can’t say where-all they cover. Mike (Cammock, the owner) had grown into it pretty well, has a good reputation for being professional and responsive to me or anything that comes from me or the town of Windsor.”
Cammock said he only worked on two properties for Y&R and was unable to discuss the company’s plans for 33 Summer St. because he did not have a contract with them for it — and likely would not until after the sale closed. Attempts to contact Y&R were not immediately successful Wednesday.
“What I can say is, it’s a group of investors that are highly committed to renovating and restoring properties to a usable condition,” he said.
Cammock said he had not known Y&R to be the sort of operation that flips properties or converts rentals to Airbnbs.
“My experience is, they stabilize them as productive residential rental properties,” he said.
At the meeting Monday, Strniste said the company had pledged an investment of $75,000 in the property on top of the roughly $63,000 purchase price — such investments are incorporated into the purchase and sales agreement in the city-owned properties program.
The program launched in 2017 when the city had roughly 20 properties, most claimed after unsuccessful tax sales. Since then, Strniste said roughly 35 properties have passed through the program’s hands.
For the first several years of the program, they were sold for relatively low amounts to buyers who usually intended to restore them as single-family homes. In the past year, though, city officials said there were potential legal problems with that approach and began recommending sales to the highest bidder. Bids also started to come in much higher as the real estate market shifted.
“When this started, one of the things we wanted to do ... was to make sure the properties that came into our possession went back into the neighborhood,” Ettori said.
Mayor David Allaire said Wednesday he did not “totally” disagree with Ettori’s sentiments and that it may be time to re-evaluate exactly how the program functions.
“He’s making a point,” Allaire said. “One of the goals was to get these properties back on the tax rolls, which would benefit the city.”
Allaire said another goal was to convert houses that had been broken up into apartments back into single-family homes, but that in the intervening years, discussion of housing in Rutland had shifted from the city having an excess of apartments to not having enough of them.
“We’re trying to bring new people into the community and what we’re hearing is, there’s no housing available,” he said.
Allaire said he’s not sure the issue is the availability of housing so much as it is the quality, but the goal of increasing both could be served by the program putting apartments in the hands of owners who will fix them up.
“We’ve just got to make sure we’re looking at the whole picture and making sure we know what the conditions are on the ground,” he said. “Things are changing so quickly.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.