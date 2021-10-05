Some of the newest members of the Board of Aldermen want to rethink the city’s relationship with the Rutland Redevelopment Authority.
The questions about the RRA’s role and structure came up during a Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday called as part of a three-year “look-in” provided for in the five-year contract the city signed with the RRA in 2018.
The RRA carries out a variety of economic development efforts for the city, including writing and administering grants as well as overseeing the business incentive programs.
Several questions were submitted by the board ahead of time to RRA Executive Director Brennan Duffy, such as how many grants had been “driven directly” by the organization and a request for specific examples of business and workforce development accomplished by the group. Alderwoman Sharon Davis objected to the tone and thrust of these questions and said some of the answers could be found by reviewing the RRA’s quarterly reports.
“I think this conversation is better spent if we think about what we want to do going forward,” she said. “I guess I was a little uncomfortable feeling like we were asking them to prove their worth.”
Alderman Thomas DePoy also said he wanted to stand up for the RRA’s record. He and other longer-serving board members noted that earlier in its history, the RRA put a lot of effort into larger projects that never seemed to come to fruition, but argued that those efforts paved the way for more recent successes — and that those efforts were not necessarily over.
“I think, eventually, we’re going to get some kind of hotel down here,” he said. “Eventually, we’re going to get an improved rail yard.”
Alderman Devon Neary said he wanted to have a conversation about what the RRA was good at.
He also said it looked to him as if either the RRA needed more staff or that some of its duties needed to be redirected.
“As a new alderman and a resident of the city, ‘eventually’ makes me cringe,” he said. “We need a sense of urgency. ... I worry about the ability to transform this city because the status quo is a negative. We are losing people, and we are losing money.”
Neary said the RRA had provided a lot of material that he wanted time to read and think about. Alderman Thomas Franco said it seemed odd to him that economic development was not more of an in-house function in the city and that the arrangement with the RRA lacked the sort of accountability measures that would help the board gauge how well it was doing.
Davis said that Neary and Franco were “new aldermen” who “didn’t have the history” and that the RRA was created to eliminate the politicization that had kept the city planning office from functioning. Duffy himself also pushed back on some of the questions.
“I guess I’m a little disappointed,” Duffy told Franco. “I know you’ve been an elected official for about 8 months now. ... I’d love it if you’d come into my office or call me on the phone if you feel I’m not being accountable. ... Talking about restructuring of an entity that’s been around for 30 years is a radical step, and the first I’m hearing of it is right here.”
At a motion from Davis, the committee voted unanimously to recommend the full board send further discussions of the RRA’s role to the Community and Economic Development Committee.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
