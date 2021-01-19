The Board of Aldermen rejected a resolution Tuesday condemning the assault on the U.S. Capitol last week.
The resolution, presented by Alderwoman Melinda Humphrey, quoted Gov. Phil Scott and members of Vermont’s congressional delegation in their condemnation of the riot and their laying of the blame at the feet of President Donald Trump, and then declared support for the state’s leadership in those sentiments.
Alderman Thomas DePoy unsuccessfully sought to amend the resolution to strip it of any reference to Trump and add a condemnation of the rioting that took place in response to incidents of police brutality over the summer.
The resolution failed by a vote of 4-4.
Joining Humphrey in voting for the resolution were Alderwoman Lisa Ryan and Aldermen Chris Ettori and Michael Talbott. Voting against it were DePoy along with Alderman Paul Clifford and Alderwomen Rebecca Mattis and Sharon Davis.
Alderman William Gillam appeared to have connectivity issues throughout the meeting and was effectively absent while Gorruso appeared to have absented himself after declaring the discussion a waste of time.
DePoy said he had tried to merge Humphrey’s thoughts with his own in an effort to offer a resolution that would be less divisive.
“I did not feel I could support her version without at least showing the same contempt and outcry for the violent riots that did occur over the summer,” he said.
Humphrey roundly rejected DePoy’s amendment, calling the comparison of the two events a false equivalence, stating she would not legitimize it with an argument. Talbott dismissed it as “whataboutism” and said it was divisive to compare discontent over police brutality to discontent over losing an election.
Mattis suggested the board members would be better served by adhering to the best possible interpretations of their opponents’ arguments, noting that DePoy’s resolution clearly denounced the attack on the U.S. Capitol while placing it in the context of a violent year.
“While the argument that that’s a false equivalency is well founded, he is not wrong to place the attitude of those rioters in that context,” she said. “I just don’t believe Alderman DePoy is wrong in making that point.”
Mattis said she would not support DePoy’s resolution because she felt a resolution condemning the attack on the U.S. Capitol should be focused on it.
The only board member who voted alongside DePoy for the amendment — Gillam and Gorruso were absent for that vote as well — was Clifford.
Clifford, who created controversy by sharing a discredited Facebook post claiming the rioters were actually antifascist activists — which he then retracted and apologized for — did not participate in the debate other than to vote and ask procedural questions.
When it came time to vote on Humphrey’s resolution, Mattis said while she supported the sentiment, she could not vote for it as an official statement of the board because the debate that night showed it did not represent a consensus. She said it was not clear to her how the resolution would promote the city’s interests.
“I think this was a good debate,” she said. “I’m grateful we had it.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.