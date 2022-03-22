The Board of Aldermen got a new member and a new president Monday.
City Clerk Henry Heck stood in for Mayor David Allaire, who was isolating as consequence of a COVID-19 infection, to swear in new board member Anna Tadio and returning board members Sharon Davis, Michael Talbott, Matt Whitcomb and Chris Ettori — in Ettori’s case, returning after a year off the board having vacated his seat last year to run for mayor.
The newly constituted board then unanimously voted in board member Michael Doenges to serve as board president. Whitcomb, the outgoing president after two terms, nominated Doenges and Davis, who preceded Whitcomb in the seat, seconded. There were no other nominations.
“I am here to represent the Board of Aldermen as the president,” Doenges said as he claimed the gavel. “My job is to serve the board just as your job is to serve the citizens of Rutland.”
Doenges said he intended to conduct himself with “respect and decorum” and asked the same of his fellow board members. He also said he planned to run efficient meetings and asked the board to focus and stay on task. Doenges noted that full board meetings are only scheduled to run until 10:30 p.m. — though meetings in recent years have rarely run to 9 p.m. and the reorganizational meeting Monday adjourned after less than an hour.
In addition to running meetings, the board president makes all committee assignments and can create and staff committees at his or her discretion. The board president is not supposed to participate in debate and on most matters only votes to break a tie. Doenges is still in his first term, making him the least experienced board member to take on the role in living memory, though Whitcomb had only just completed his first term when he was elected to the position in 2020.
Doenges’ first act was to grant Davis’ request that the board observe a moment of silence for the late Rosemary Finley, who served many years as city clerk.
The board also moved through approving the creation of a sick bank for an injured firefighter and committee referrals for retail cannabis, which the city has voted to allow, and a new payment in lieu of taxes program before Tadio made the motion to adjourn.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
