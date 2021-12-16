The Board of Aldermen sailed through the $22.7 million budget Thursday, approving almost every section unanimously with little to no discussion.
No major cuts were introduced at the full board level and one of the cuts made at the committee level was restored. At the end of less than two and a half hours, only $93,793 came out of Mayor David Allaire’s initial proposal for a final number of $22,726,658 headed to the voters at town meeting.
The Finance Committee had voted to cut $100,000 from contributions to the city pension when it held its budget review last month, but opposition to that move bubbled up at the full board meeting Thursday.
Board President Matthew Whitcomb read a statement by Alderman Michael Talbott, who was absent, calling the cut shortsighted because it would create a greater burden on taxpayers in the future, comparing it to making a minimum payment on a credit card. Alderman Devon Neary echoed those comments and Alderman Michael Doenges said the cut could result in taxpayers having to put an extra $600,000 into the pension down the line.
Alderwoman Sharon Davis said the board had time to try to find non-tax revenue to make up the deficit in the pension and she wanted to do something for taxpayers right now because they were hurting now. Doenges said they shouldn’t risk shorting the pension fund if they are unable to find alternate revenue and Alderman Thomas Franco questioned whether $100,000 would make enough of a difference to taxpayers to justify the risk.
Davis asked City Treasurer Mary Markowski her thoughts and Markowski said she wanted to see the pension fully funded every year but agreed they needed to find alternate revenue sources.
“I can see both sides of this,” she said. “It’s up to the board.”
After a motion to uphold the cut failed, the board voted to approve the pension line as written.
The only major cut was to one of the 13 vacant positions in the police department, seven of which Allaire had already cut from his budget proposal. Allaire said he had no expectation the positions could be filled during the budget year and board members expressed a similar logic when they trimmed about $75,000 by removing one more.
The police department cuts helped offset new positions, including a civilian in the police department to deal with non-criminal complaints, a code enforcement officer in the Building and Zoning Department and an assistant city attorney. Alderman Thomas DePoy cautioned his fellow board members that if and when enough recruits are found to restore the vacant police positions, the more than $1 million budget increase was likely to give voters sticker shock.
Other board members said that made it imperative that efforts to increase the grand list — supported by moves like creating the code enforcement officer — work.
