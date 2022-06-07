Some city aldermen said Monday it could be time to put a lid on outside requests for the city’s ARPA funds.
“I like The Hub,” Alderwoman Sharon Davis said, referring to a plan to convert the Opera House into a business incubator coworking space that the board has voted to support with $400,000 of COVID stimulus money. “I like the Paramount. It’s going to return tangible benefits to the city. It’s hard to say ‘no,’ but at some point we have to say ‘no.’”
Earlier in the evening, the board had voted to approve $150,000 from the city’s $4.4 million in ARPA funds for the Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum’s planned move around the block to the Green Mountain Power Energy Innovation Center. Davis said she was under the impression the organization had initially sought $100,000 and asked why the number they were voting on was higher.
Wonderfeet Executive Director Danielle Monroe said building material expenses were shooting up, and they had also expanded their budget for more exhibits while designing the new space.
Alderman Chris Ettori — who noted that he had served on Wonderfeet’s board in the past but no longer and therefore did not consider himself to have a conflict of interest — called the $100,000 number an “informal” request and said $150,000 was what the organization had formally sought from the board. He also noted it was still a small amount compared to what the board gave “The Hub” or the $300,000 it had pledged toward the Paramount Theatre’s conference center expansion.
Davis said she supported the Wonderfeet project and was in favor of giving the museum $100,000 but could not justify throwing in another $50,000 when requests for ARPA funds had long-since outstripped the amount of money the city has. She cast the sole “no” vote on the appropriation.
The Vermont Farmers Food Center was also in front of the board Monday, seeking an unspecified amount of ARPA money to help get the contamination in Farmers’ Hall cleaned up in time for the winter farmers’ market. The building was ordered closed by the state earlier this year because of trichloroethylene in the soil beneath the building that was getting into the air in levels above those considered safe by regulators. The request was referred to the finance committee.
Later in the meeting, Davis asked for a report from City Treasurer Mary Markowski updating where the city was with the ARPA funds. In early May, Markowski said the board had pledged $2.5 million. Total requests have added up to about $7 million, and some on the board suggested Monday they may want to make sure more public infrastructure projects get funding before the city burns through what it has left. Alderman Thomas DePoy noted that the Department of Public Works has a to-do list that easily could have accounted for the entire $4.5 million.
“That’s stuff where the money’s either going to come from ARPA, or it’s going to come from the taxpayer,” he said.
DePoy said he had voted for all of the requests so far, but he now felt it was time for City Hall to look inward.
“Let’s focus on infrastructure from now on, please,” he said.
Alderman Devon Neary said he thought the city should take another comprehensive look at the various proposals and again try to rank them. Alderman Chris Ettori said he had long advocated for an approach where the city divide the money among different categories of project and then look for projects within those categories.
“One of my thoughts is, just put a halt on it for a year and see what happens,” he said.
The board referred the issue to the Finance Committee for further discussion.
