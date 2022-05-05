City officials want to study redeveloping the College of St. Joseph campus, one board member thinks that should be part of a citywide look at housing and another board member thinks a look at housing should be part of a rewrite of the city master plan.
The Board of Aldermen voted this week to allocate $30,000 for a feasibility study on redeveloping the former College of St. Joseph Campus. A Bennington developer has shown interest in the property and the Rutland Redevelopment Authority and Housing Trust of Rutland County, as potential community partners in the effort, approached the board about the study.
The board also referred studying the city’s housing situation and the master plan to the Finance Committee. Alderman Christopher Ettori repeated a notion he had previously expressed during a committee meeting on the CSJ study, saying that the city ought to develop a strategic housing plan. Board member Devon Neary spoke up, saying that the city should be planning even more broadly.
“I don’t know if anyone’s read our master plan in a while, but it’s bad,” he said. “It’s 20 years out of date. It’s probably the worst in the county.”
Ettori said he agreed, but did not want housing to get lost in the shuffle. The issues were referred to committee together.
“Right now we’re putting a lot of money into housing,” Ettori said Thursday. “The city voted to put $400,000 on a rental rehab program. Is that the right thing? It sure feels like it is, but it would be nice to have some evidence to back it up.”
The city conducted a housing needs study in 2013 that concluded Rutland needed fewer apartments and more houses. It was the basis for much of the revitalization work in the Northwest neighborhood, including a focus on “dedensification” and converting multi-unit buildings back into single-family homes where possible.
A 2019 update to the study said some housing development should take place and recommended a focus on “high-quality housing product” that would fill “underserved market niches and assists in promoting economic development objectives for the City.” City officials at the time said they saw the study as saying overall that demand for housing was still lacking more than supply.
“Definitely, there has been a seismic shift in housing since 2013,” Ettori said. “We keep hearing it is the biggest challenge to recruiting people to come to Rutland. Let’s see the data and then make a strategy based on evidence.”
Ettori said a study the Housing Trust of Rutland County did last year found a multi-fold increase in apartments coming off the market. He said if the city could identify those units, it would work to bring those apartments “back online.”
Neary had less to offer about the city master plan, saying he would prefer to wait until the committee meeting to detail his views on its shortcomings.
“I will say this — it is very out-of-date with reference to data and projects, and it lacks specificity and action items. That’s really the meat and potatoes.”
The master plan was last updated in 2020, but Neary characterized that update as “limited.”
“Substantively, there weren’t significant changes,” he said.
