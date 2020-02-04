Some aldermen questioned Monday whether the $5-million paving bond goes far enough.
The bond, proposed by Mayor David Allaire and placed on the March ballot by the Board of Aldermen, is intended to jump-start efforts to get the city caught up on road maintenance. A brief hearing for public comment on the bond was held prior to the Monday Board of Aldermen meeting and discussion among aldermen spilled over into the regular meeting.
Mayor David Allaire has said the number was “not based on anything scientific” but was roughly half of what the city would need to bring all its roads up to good condition. Alderman Scott Tommola has previously said he would like to see a plan for all the city roads that could then be scaled down, and repeated concerns about whether $5 million — $4 million for streets and $1 million for sidewalks — was enough money. Also coming under question was whether the project was specific enough.
“I wouldn’t advocate for more,” City Engineer James Rotondo said. “That’s a number we can take, digest and get that work done in five years. A number larger than that, I think, would go beyond those five years anyway.”
With the scope of the project, Rotondo said, the city would be able to plan more efficient work if it is not tied to a specific list of streets ahead of time, allowing it to plan around sewer work, grant availability and other factors.
“We really want to be able to make those decisions as we go along,” he said.
Alderman Matt Whitcomb said he was more concerned about the sidewalk component than the streets.
“A million dollars isn’t even enough to fully convert the sidewalks that are in failed condition,” he said.
Whitcomb added that the foot traffic downtown would justify concentrating efforts there and questioned whether $1 million was enough for that.
“One million dollars — you’re right, that’s not going to fix the problem,” Allaire replied. “Ten million probably isn’t going to fix the problems. We’ve got miles and miles and miles of sidewalk that are failed or aren’t even there yet.”
Allaire said that getting the work started will show more clearly what the city needs to do to get the sidewalks into the condition it wants.
“If we keep doing the way we’ve been doing ... it isn’t going to get done,” he said.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.