City officials are hoping they might get a little something added to the upcoming repaving of Main Street.
The Public Safety Committee met Wednesday as part of ongoing discussions of pedestrian safety issues on routes 4 and 7. No formal action was taken, but Alderman Devon Neary said he would work with Public Works Commissioner James Rotondo on a grant application to pay for a scoping study.
Neary, who also works as a transportation planner for the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, said the road is slated for repaving by the state in 2024 or 2025 and that the city could get the Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) to fit lane reconfigurations or additional pedestrian features into the project if it got a scoping study done now.
“It’s likely to be compelling enough for VTrans to say we finally have the information you need to help us make this change,” Neary said.
Neary said such a study would cost in the $40,000 to $60,000 range and that the grant would require a 20% match. Figuring out where to get the match from was one of the more detailed parts of the discussion, with Neary suggesting the city should start building matching funds for grants into the budget.
“That seems to be something, time and time again, that we come up against,” he said.
City Treasurer Mary Markowski pushed back on that idea.
“I don’t know we want to start budgeting for grants,” she said. “There’s a potential we’re going to get it, maybe we’re not going to get it. Do you want to charge taxpayers for something that’s unknown?”
Markowski suggested a practice of identifying groups in the community who might benefit from the study and looking to them for help, pointing to the success organizers of the Creek Path have had privately raising matching funds. Neary responded that municipalities usually pay for the local match when they get grants.
“We got a little bit spoiled with the Creek Path,” he said.
Alderman Paul Clifford suggested something similar to an equipment replacement fund to cover grant matches, shared by multiple city departments. Markowski said that might need to go to the voters. The board members agreed this was a discussion for another meeting.
The subject remains in committee pending Neary reporting back on the grant application. Neary said the deadline is in late November.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
