It's happening.
Board of Aldermen President Sharon Davis said Monday the city had hired a contractor to conduct implicit bias training for city officials, and that a session would be scheduled for late February.
Davis, who brought the issue up under unfinished business toward the end of the regular Board of Aldermen meeting said the board needed to decide on a three-hour block of time of Feb. 19, 20 or 25.
"We just need to get on the same page - what's the best night for everyone - and we need to think about a time," she said. "We don't need to decide tonight. I can set up an email with (City Clerk Henry Heck), maybe take a poll."
Davis thanked Alderwoman Melinda Humphrey and Alderman Matt Whitcomb for working with the facilitators on the format of the training.
A group of residents approached the board in August expressing concerns about recent racially motivated shootings that had made national news, the presence of hate groups in the area and a racially charged Facebook post by an alderman, asking if the city might conduct bias training for city officials.
The board voted to send the question to the General Committee, but Alderman Scott Tommola, the committee chairman, declined to schedule a meeting, saying he did not want it to turn into "a circus." However, the board later voted to appropriate money from the mayor's contingency fund to pay for the training.
Such training was at one time mandatory for most city employees, and money was at one point budgeted to make it available to members of the Board of Aldermen, but it is not clear whether any partook at that time.
