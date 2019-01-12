Everyone up for re-election this year in Rutland's city government is running again.
"Obviously I am," said Alderman William Gillam, who is simultaneously the newest member of the board as well as one of the longest serving, having been a former alderman when he was appointed to finish out the final year of Tim Cook's unexpired term. "There's still a lot more work to do. ... The neighborhoods have turned a corner. Things are starting to happen. We need to keep at it."
Even if Gillam and his fellow-incumbents are all re-elected, there will at least be one new member of the Board of Alderman this year. William Notte vacated his seat on the board after he was elected to one in the Legislature, and Mayor David Allaire has signaled his intention to leave the seat empty until voter choose someone in March to fill out the final year of Notte's term.
Gillam's sentiments were widely echoed by his colleagues, though some were unsure how much longer they intended to keep at it personally.
"I think, if elected, it'll be my last term," Alderwoman Melinda Humphrey said of her decision to seek a fourth term. "I've become more confident with some of the committees I'm on and learning the ropes. I do have a couple people I'm trying to convince to run with me at the moment. I'm excited to see where that goes."
Alderwomen Rebecca Mattis and Lisa Ryan are both seeking second terms and the longer-serving Aldermen Thomas DePoy and Christopher Ettori are also seeking re-election.
"I have learned a lot and I have really been able to see the needs of the community and I want to be able to make positive change," Ryan said.
Mayor David Allaire, City Treasurer Mary Markowski and City Assessor Barry Keefe are all looking to stay in office as well.
"I'm humbled by the opportunity to serve the city as mayor," Allaire said. "I enjoy coming to work every day and I think we've accomplished a lot."
Markowski, who was apponted in late 2017 after her predecessor left to take a position in the federal government, said a call from a reporter reminded her she had to get her paperwork in.
"I love the job," she said. "It's a lot of work but I've enjoyed this first year and I'm happy to run again."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.