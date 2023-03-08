School districts across the county had a successful Town Meeting Day, with every school budget announced by mid-day on Wednesday to have passed — many by a decent margin.
Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union
Barstow Unified Union School District’s budget of $5,596,599 passed, 307-77. The budget reflects a 3.46% decrease as compared to the past year. According to Brenda Flemming, director of business and finance at RNESU, the drop is a result of reducing one classroom teacher on account of enrollment and 14 fewer high school students this year. The district is composed of Chittenden and Mendon.
Voters approved a $24,174,395 budget for Otter Valley Unified Union School District, with 755 voting “yes” and 701 voting “no.” The budget is up 6.46% from last year and reflects an education spending of $18,629 per equalized pupil. The pre-K-12 district includes the towns of Brandon, Pittsford, Goshen, Leicester, Whiting and Sudbury.
Mill River Unified Union School District
The Mill River budget of $19,826,555 was approved by voters, 630-408. This budget reflects an education spending of $21,078 per equalized pupil.
While the budget in the four-town district — which includes Clarendon, Wallingford, Shrewsbury and Tinmouth — is up 6.38% compared to the current year, a surplus in the state’s Education Fund this last fiscal year was used to lower rates. The current increase reflects a return to normal rates.
Slate Valley Unified Union District
Voters approved a $28,056,400 budget for Slate Valley with 1,118 voting “yes” and 841 voting “no.” Last year, Slate Valley’s budget failed by eight votes on its first go; however, after trimming an additional $33,500 in expenses, it passed.
The district, which is composed of Fair Haven, Castleton, Hubbardton, Benson, West Haven and Orwell, also elected five school directors in uncontested races: Karina Jutzi, Benson; Julie Finnegan, Castleton; Christina Ryan and Janis Reinke, Hubbardton; and John Wurzbacher, Orwell. In Fair Haven, Curtis Hier beat James Henderson 801-833.
Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union
Ira’s school budget of $790,356 passed in a floor vote. This budget reflects an education spending of $18,404 per equalized pupil. The town, which has no schools of its own, allows its K-12 student residents full school choice to any public or approved independent school in or out of state.
Rutland Town’s school budget of $9,939,560 passed 509-292. This budget reflects an education spending of $18,244 per equalized pupil. Part of this increase is as a result of Rutland City’s 10% tuition increase, as Rutland Town sends approximately 100 kids to school in the city each year.
On the school board, Rutland Town voters elected Collin Fingon to a three-year term in an uncontested race, while Abby Bennett defeated Christy Lauzon, 323-172, for a two-year term.
Voters approved a $19,887,185 budget for Quarry Valley Unified Union School District 592-354. This budget reflects an education spending of $17,772 per equalized pupil. The budget is up 4.14% as compared to last year. The district includes the towns of Proctor, Poultney and West Rutland.
Wells-Springs Unified Union School District’s budget of $5,782,862 was approved with 262 voting “yes” and 208 voting “no.” This budget reflects an education spending of $20,617 per equalized pupil. The district is made up of Wells and Middletown Springs.
In addition to inflationary costs for wages and benefits, the increase is also a result of higher tuition rates and more students the district must pay for.
Amanda Weeden was elected to a three-year term as school director, besting Heather L. Thomas, 281-139.
