SHREWSBURY — The municipal budget easily passed on Tuesday.
The proposed $1,499,670 budget was approved 192-45. Despite the size of the budget, which is up by 50 percent from the current budget, the amount to be raised by taxes is $501,505, a decrease of $174,964, or about 35 percent less than this year's amount to be raised from taxes of $676,469
All other ballot items, including several municipal reserve funds and appropriations for nonprofits, were approved.
An advisory question about climate change was approved 152-78.
“Whereas the state of Vermont is making insufficient progress toward its stated goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from Vermont's use by 85 to 95 percent renewable energy by 2050, shall the town urge the state to set firm interim goals and move decisively to meet these in a way that is clear and fair to all citizens,” the question read.
There were no contested races in the town.
Voters approved all questions in support of the Mill River Unified Union School District as well.
— Patrick McArdle
