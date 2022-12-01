Mayor David Allaire formally announced his reelection campaign Tuesday.
“I want everyone to know that I am totally healthy and cancer-free, working every day, and am as motivated and excited about the next two years as I could be,” said Allaire, who underwent treatment for throat cancer in 2020.
Allaire had already stated his intention to run in September after Board of Aldermen President Michael Doenges announced his mayoral candidacy. A statement Allaire released late Thursday morning laid out his case for a fourth term.
“The city is poised to move forward now more than it has been in a long time,” Allaire wrote. “There are exciting projects in the works. Yes, we have our issues. Public safety and crime are on everyone’s minds. Mine also. We need to address these issues together. ... And we will.”
Toward that end, Allaire noted the long-understaffed police department finally appears to be having some success with recruiting, and he has lobbied with the governor’s office for bail reform that would “eliminate the revolving door for repeat offenders.” He added he had been “actively involved” in monitoring the state’s use of local hotels as homeless shelters and urging the state to find a long-term solution to the issue.
“The city is ready to partner with everyone involved, the state and nonprofits, but we can’t do it alone,” he stated.
Allaire listed the Center Street redesign, creation of a TIF district and redevelopment of the College of St. Joseph’s western campus as projects moving forward under his administration, and to the completion of a new city swimming pool and Center Street Marketplace Park as previous successes.
In addition to Allaire and Doenges, former alderman Chris Ettori, who unsuccessfully challenged Allaire in 2021, has stated his intention to run again. Ettori resigned from the board suddenly last month, saying he needed his evenings free to attend to his family but that he had not abandoned his mayoral ambitions.
Allaire was elected in 2017 in his third attempt to unseat previous Mayor Christopher Louras. He fended off a challenge from Michel Messier in 2019 and came out on top of a seven-way race in 2021.
