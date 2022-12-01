JonLoyaltyDay2AllaireSized.jpg
Buy Now

Rutland City Mayor David Allaire waves to the crowd at the Loyalty Day Parade in May. Allaire announced his plans to run for a fourth term on Thursday.

Mayor David Allaire formally announced his reelection campaign Tuesday.

“I want everyone to know that I am totally healthy and cancer-free, working every day, and am as motivated and excited about the next two years as I could be,” said Allaire, who underwent treatment for throat cancer in 2020.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.