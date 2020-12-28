Mayor David Allaire has announced his campaign for re-election.
Allaire had already stated his intention to run following an informal announcement late last month by his opponent, Alderman Chris Ettori. On Monday, Allaire issued a statement laying out the issues on which he plans to campaign for a third term in office.
“My last three municipal budgets have been flat or presented with very minimal increases,” he said. “Our city finances are strong, with reserves as recommended by our auditors, and have weathered the pandemic storm through cooperation with the Board of Aldermen and leadership from the Treasurer’s Office.”
Allaire touted the completion during his tenure of the long-running Center Street Marketplace Park project and the not-quite-as-long-running White’s Pool renovation, his proposal and the subsequent adoption by the voters of the $5 million paving bond and, most recently, the city’s purchase of the former College of St. Joseph athletic center — now the Rutland Recreation Community Center.
“One of my priorities for the next two years would be to work cooperatively with the Downtown Partnership, as well as the newly consolidated REDC and (Chamber of Commerce) to focus on vacant downtown storefronts as well as looking at our gateways and vacancies commercially city-wide.”
Allaire said he wants to work on new development strategies both for the city and the region.
“Rutland City needs to think regionally and work cooperatively with our neighbors because our success is linked directly with the success of the entire region,” he said.
Allaire was first elected in 2017, prevailing over incumbent Christopher Louras and fellow-challenger Michael Coppinger in a three-way race. His sophomore term featured a number of rocky moments: Allaire had to deal with not just the pandemic but the firing of the fire chief and a lawsuit that sought to invalidate the 2019 election but that only succeeded in holding up a number of infrastructure projects until it was finally thrown out by the Vermont Supreme Court.
It also saw Allaire temporarily step down earlier this year, as he spent several weeks recovering from surgery for esophageal cancer. He returned to work as promised.
Ettori, a three-term alderman, has said he hopes to bring “vision” and mediation skills to City Hall and to provide better leadership on economic development.
City Clerk Henry Heck said that as of late Monday afternoon, no one has yet actually filed to run for mayor, though he has had a number of inquiries.
“I can’t tell you if they’re legitimate or not,” Heck said. “I get those calls almost on a yearly basis — or bi-yearly basis for mayor. ... A week from today, all of a sudden the window flies open.”
However, Heck said candidates may leave inquiries a little later this year. With the normal petition requirement suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Heck said candidates do not really need to do anything prior to the filing deadline of Jan. 25.
“It could be two weeks into January before anybody decides they’re going to do anything,” he said.
Heck said that while there has been talk of the Legislature allowing municipalities to delay town meeting, he said the city does not intend to avail themselves of such an option barring a “really horrific” increase in the COVID infection rate.
“We’ve been talking about this the better part of a month,” he said. “At the end of the day, we’re going to handle this the way we’ve handled it.”
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
https://www.rutlandherald.com/news/rutland-city-considers-12-6-tax-hike/article_c8dae7f8-cb20-57d2-ab3d-3582009ed8d9.html
"...Rutland City's Finance Committee has voted to recommend a 12.6 percent tax increase to fund the 2018-19 city budget. The committee said the $21.1 million budget approved by voters in March calls for a municipal tax rate of $1.7942 per $100 of assessed property value. That's a 20-cent increase over last year, driving up the annual tax bill on a $150,000 home by roughly $300 to $2,690. That does not include the state education tax rate. "It's a thousandth of a cent better than we predicted a month ago," Alderman Chris Ettori, chairman of the Finance Committee, said Friday...."
"CITY OF RUTLAND, VERMONT SUMMARY SCHEDULE OF PRIOR FINDINGS AND DEFICIENCIES IN INTERNAL CONTROL JUNE 30, 2019"
"2018-03 Net Pension Liability
Criteria:
Internal controls should be in place to ensure that the net pension liability and related deferred outflows and inflows of resources are recorded appropriately.
Condition:
The City did not have controls in place to ensure that the net pension liability and related deferred outflows and inflows of resources were recorded appropriately.
Cause: Unknown.
CITY OF RUTLAND, VERMONT SUMMARY SCHEDULE OF PRIOR FINDINGS AND DEFICIENCIES IN INTERNAL CONTROL JUNE 30, 2019 " p.95 https://www.rutlandcity.org/vertical/sites/%7B7B135F7F-3358-43FC-B154-A313EF1F3222%7D/uploads/City_of_Rutland_Vermont_-_2019_Single_Audit.pdf
