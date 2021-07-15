Mayor David Allaire said Thursday he wants James Rotondo to keep being the public works commissioner.
Rotondo, whose official title is still city engineer, has been interim commissioner since Jeffrey Wennberg retired at the beginning of the year. Allaire said this week he will nominate Rotondo to keep the job permanently.
Rotondo was not the first choice. Following a national search, Allaire nominated Whitney Marsh, the environmental manager for Dunedin, Fla., to the job. The Board of Aldermen voted 9-1 to confirm Marsh early last month, but then she backed out shortly before she was supposed to start work. Allaire said that Rotondo, though, had shown he was the right choice.
“Six and a half months in the interim role, he has not only shown he could do the job, but he’s done an excellent job,” Allaire said.
Rotondo was the town engineer and assistant public works director in New Milford, Connecticut, in 2014 when Wennberg hired him to replace departing city engineer Evan Pilachowski. Prior to that, Rotondo had been Winchester’s director of public works for three years.
“I’ve come to the realization over the last few months that I actually enjoy the additional duties of the commissioner and I appreciate the trust the mayor’s put in me,” he said.
Rotondo said the job has also given him a greater appreciation for the skills and dedication of the DPW staff.
“That made my decision an easy one,” he said. “I’ve been in this position before, in Connecticut. It’s not new to me.”
Allaire will formally submit Rotondo’s name to the Board of Aldermen on Monday. The board typically tables nominations until the following meeting so aldermen have a chance to talk with nominees.
Meanwhile, Allaire is still looking to fill the position of building inspector, which was left vacant by the sudden death of Robert Pelletier in March. The mayor said he was interviewing a candidate Friday morning.
“There hasn’t been as much interest in that job as there’s been in others,” he said.
