Rutland is poised to swipe Underhill’s zoning administrator.
Mayor David Allaire has nominated Andrew Strniste to take over the building and zoning office from the departing Tara Kelly. Strniste, 34, has held the job in Underhill since 2016. Prior to that, he said, he was a transportation planner with the Department of Transportation in his home state of Connecticut. Allaire said he liked Strniste’s background, and the nominee came across well in his interview.
“He seemed to have done quite a bit of homework on the city of Rutland, knew how we run everything, the statutes,” Allaire said. “He seemed to be very eager. He believes this is a move up for him, a bigger community.”
Also, it has certain geographical advantages — Strniste said he has been working remotely as much as possible since his fiancee took a job in Bennington, so he hopes to work in Rutland and find a place in or around Manchester.
“Rutland is definitely a bigger community than Underhill,” Strniste said. “I’m looking forward to re-engaging with commercial development. I had some experience doing that when I lived in Fargo, North Dakota.”
Allaire has yet to name a new Public Works commissioner — that job opened in January with the departure of Jeffrey Wennberg and City Engineer James Rotondo has filled the position on an interim basis. Allaire said he is poised to begin phone interviews this week in an effort to whittle 12 candidates down to a final three.
“It’s going to be a little while,” he said. “We want to make sure we have the right person.”
Who Strniste would work alongside in the building and zoning office remains an open question following the sudden death of Building Inspector Robert Pelletier late last month. Allaire said he anticipates some sort of search, but has not decided how he wants to go about it.
“The folks down there in Building and Zoning are still trying to get through the issue of Bob leaving us,” Allaire said. “I would say everyone has stepped up. (Deputy Building Inspector) Mike Brookman’s doing a terrific job. Tara Kelly’s been filling in and doing a great job.”
Allaire presented Strniste’s name to the Board of Aldermen Monday night. Appointments are typically tabled for two weeks so board members have time to speak to the nominee pending a confirmation vote. Seven “no” votes are required to reject a mayoral appointment.
