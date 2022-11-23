Mayor David Allaire wants to compensate property owners for damage from water leaks.
Allaire has proposed the creation of a city fund that would help individuals who have exhausted all other avenues of support after sustaining losses from a water main breaking.
The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday to refer the idea to the Public Works Committee.
The move was prompted by Thomas Kessop Jr., who came to the board earlier this month complaining that spillage from a broken water main had done $25,000 worth of damage to his Granger Street home. Kessop said his insurance company denied his claim, pointing its finger at the city. Allaire said the city’s insurance similarly refused to pay out, stating the break was not due to negligence on the city’s part but was, instead, the equivalent of a natural disaster.
“The water main just broke,” Allaire said. “No one’s fault, so the question is, what is there to do?”
Allaire said the apparent answer of “nothing” did not sit well with him, and he came up with the idea of creating a city fund.
“In the rare instances such as this, and they are very rare ... a homeowner can apply after all other means of support,” he said, adding that would include private insurance and various other emergency public assistance programs.
Allaire also stressed it would apply only to water main breaks and specifically not to sewer backups. Awards, he said, would be capped to one incident.
There was no pushback from any of the aldermen at the Monday meeting.
Alderwoman Anna Tadio said the idea was brilliant, given the city’s aging infrastructure, and asked whether Kessop would be able to avail himself of the fund.
“I have every intention of using it for Mr. Kessop,” Allaire said.
Alderman Tom DePoy asked whether any other towns had similar programs.
“Anecdotally, I’ve heard from the (Vermont League of Cities and Towns) there is, but I do not know a specific instance,” he said.
Allaire said he would initially pay for the program with $25,000 from the mayor’s contingency fund.
“The last few years, there’s always been a surplus at the end of the year in that fund,” he said.
