Allaire exit
Mayor David Allaire sits at his desk on Monday at Rutland City Hall. Allaire, who has served six years as the city’s mayor, lost his reelection bid to Michael Doenges on Town Meeting Day.

 Gordon Dritschilo / Staff Photo

Mayor David Allaire said he could not come up with anything he wishes he’d done differently.

“I’ve been thinking about that a lot the last week, and I’ve come to the conclusion I don’t have any regrets,” Allaire said Monday, his next-to-last day in office, echoing a line he offered last week shortly after his loss. “You have to make a lot of decisions in a job like this. You try to make the right ones. I made a couple wrong ones, but I corrected them.”

