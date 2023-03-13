Mayor David Allaire said he could not come up with anything he wishes he’d done differently.
“I’ve been thinking about that a lot the last week, and I’ve come to the conclusion I don’t have any regrets,” Allaire said Monday, his next-to-last day in office, echoing a line he offered last week shortly after his loss. “You have to make a lot of decisions in a job like this. You try to make the right ones. I made a couple wrong ones, but I corrected them.”
Allaire sat in his office Monday morning, papers still spread across his desk. On the corner of his desk sat a framed photo taken at the end of the day Friday, when staffers and political allies gathered and posed with him in the parking lot behind City Hall. The second-floor corner room will cease to be the mayor’s office after Allaire leaves. Mayor-elect Michael Doenges, who gets sworn in Wednesday, has said he will move his office to the first floor.
Allaire said he has also spent the last week reflecting on his loss.
“I know the demographics have changed in the city,” he said. “I understand there was some unease with the crime situation and the hotel situation. I tried to highlight that in the campaign, and I’m glad I did because it’s an important issue, and I hope Mike directs some attention to that.”
Allaire said he expected the “time to change” message resonated with people. He also said he was disappointed with the 25% voter turnout.
“It probably would have been the same outcome if 40% of the people turned out, but I would’ve felt a lot better with a bigger representation,” he said. “I have no regrets. I’m going to walk out of there with my head held high, and I wish the incoming mayor much success.”
A Rutland native, Allaire made his first run for Board of Aldermen in 1998, squaring off against his former Mount St. Joseph Academy classmate Michael Durkin and winning election to the second year of an unexpired term.
“The first year, I kind of sat and watched and tried to learn from the more senior members,” he said.
Allaire said three people in particular took him under their wings: John Cassarino, Sharon Davis and, “strangely enough,” Christopher Louras, who would later become Allaire’s most significant political rival. Allaire also spent time early in his tenure as an alderman representing the city in the Vermont Legislature, holding both seats simultaneously.
Allaire said his mayoral ambitions grew gradually.
“What I learned was, there was a certain amount of work you can do, but if you want to really get things done, you need to be mayor,” he said.
While discontent with the pace of Louras’ reaction to scandals in the police department made the then-mayor seem vulnerable in 2011, Allaire said he still felt at that time he could do more as board president. He said that it was between 2011 and 2013 that his thinking and Louras’ “became quite different.”
“I always was more collaborative,” Allaire said when asked how they diverged. “Chris was combative. ... That was just his nature. ... I began to think if I was ever going to do it, it was a good time in my life.”
But it wasn’t his time yet. Allaire fell short running against Louras in 2013 and again in 2015. It would be a very different race in 2017.
The previous April, Louras had announced that the city would become a refugee resettlement site, welcoming about 100 Syrian and Iraqi refugees to start with. While one portion of the city’s population coalesced and organized to welcome the newcomers, another segment reacted with fury, with some insisting that they just had “concerns” and other throwing around outright racist rhetoric.
Allaire said he decided to run around Christmastime — after controversy over a restructuring plan Louras unveiled for the fire department almost created a crisis for the city budget — and that he had no mixed feelings about benefitting from the negative atmosphere around refugee resettlement.
“I felt, after talking to a lot of people in town, it was the right thing to do,” he said. “There was nobody else who was a front-runner.”
There was, in fact, another well-known candidate. Former alderman and longtime Downtown Rutland Partnership Executive Director Michael Coppinger had declared his candidacy in November. Allaire shied away from guessing as to who would have won a one-on-one race between Coppinger and Louras.
“I was the right guy at the right time, and I think it turned out I was,” he said.
One of Allaire’s earliest challenges, he said, was also one of his main accomplishments: taming the city fire department.
“It took a couple of tries,” he said. “I didn’t hit a home run the first time out.”
Allaire replaced Louras’ pick for fire chief, a military administrator with no firefighting experience, with James Larsen, a veteran professional firefighter. Larsen’s efforts to modernize the department led to strife and pushback from members of the department’s leadership who had backed Allaire over Louras. Allaire stood behind his choice, and a number of changes took root at the department.
However, Larsen’s approach apparently went too hard at a number of the firefighters, and he would up suspended for “bullying” and ultimately took a buyout. Allaire replaced him with homegrown leadership in the person of Chief William Lovett.
“It was eventually successful in the end,” he said. “The fire department is being led by the right people and has the right personnel.”
Allaire said he was also proud to have brought home two “half-finished” or “stalled” projects — the conversion of Center Street Alley into Center Street Marketplace Park and the renovation of White’s Pool.
Allaire, who won a battle with cancer during his second term, said he has not decided what will come next for him — only that there will be something.
“I’m not ready to retire,” he said. “I want to continue to work. Not quite sure what it’s going to be, but I still feel like I want to get up every day and be productive.”
