Despite almost four decades downtown, Cal Josselyn said he's never really been involved in the local business organizations.
"To be honest with you, I never really heard much from them," he said. "I follow the work they do. They do a good job."
That's set to change — Mayor David Allaire nominated Josselyn this week to take the seat Andy Paluch has vacated on the Rutland Redevelopment Authority board of directors. The RRA oversees business recruitment and expansion efforts in the city and works with the Downtown Rutland Partnership on efforts like strategic planning and streetscape design.
"He's been here all his life," Allaire said. "He's a small business owner. He's interested in what's going on downtown."
Josselyn said his father opened the Old Hollywood barbershop in 1983 and he opened Cal Josselyn Hair Associates on State Street in 2000.
"We were on Center Street in between that," Josselyn said. "We were always downtown."
Josselyn said Alderman William Gillam told him about the opening on the RRA board and suggested putting his name forward.
"I said if I can help, I'd be glad to help," Josselyn said. "Everybody has ideas. I've got ideas."
Josselyn said his main idea is that the city needs jobs.
"I've seen downtown full," he said. "I've seen it empty. I've seen it partially full. ... When downtown does well is when we have good employment. When people are making money, they're spending money ... When GE expanded, Rutland boomed."
Josselyn said he sees a lot of good energy from groups like the Downtown Rutland Partnership and Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region, and he was optimistic about the city's future.
"It's refreshing," he said. "I've seen a lot of times where there was a negative attitude. ... I'm going to show up. I'm going to offer to contribute however I can. I have no plans of rocking the boat. I think you have a lot of good people working really hard for the good of the city."
If confirmed, Josselyn's appointment would still leave one vacancy on the board — Chair David Cooper has also stepped down. Allaire said he was still looking for someone to fill Cooper's seat.
"I was happy to get one, and then I started to look for the second," he said. "Ideally (a candidate would be named) for the next meeting, but it could be longer than that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.