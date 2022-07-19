Mayor David Allaire says he wants to put Matthew Reveal back on the Board of Aldermen.
Allaire named Reveal on Monday as his choice to fill out the remainder of former alderman Devon Neary's term. Neary resigned last month after the became the new executive director of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission.
Reveal joined the board in 2019, having beaten perennial candidate Dan White in a race for the remaining year of former Alderman William Notte's final term. Notte resigned upon being elected to the state House of Representatives.
Reveal was then voted off the following year. One of two incumbents rejected by voters in 2020, he came in eighth out of nine candidates for five seats. At the time, he attributed the loss to the turnout by "Bernie-ites." He ran again in 2021 and again fell short, coming in ninth out of 17 candidates in the race for six seats.
However, that year Reveal returned to public service when Allaire named him to the Rutland Redevelopment Authority's board of directors. That appointment was only narrowly confirmed, with six aldermen voting against the appointment, four in favor, and one appearing to abstain in the secret ballot. Seven "no" votes are required to reject a mayoral appointment, and the missing vote was the subject of calls for a revote that were taken into executive session before the discussion was abandoned.
On Monday, Allaire cited Reveal's service as an alderman and on the RRA board, as well as his experience as a local businessman. Reveal is a district manager at Baker distributing and co-owns Muckenschnabel's.
"He'll be able to hit the ground running," Allaire said.
Reveal told the board he was "honored" to be chosen, noting that he had served with some of the board members in his previous stint.
"It hasn't been too long since I was on the board," he said. "I know the routine. ... A lot of the board members who have been on the board a long time know I went to every committee meeting."
Allaire also made an appointment Monday to one of two vacant seats on the RRA board. He said A.J. Shaw was recommended to him by Alderman Matt Whitcomb and that Shaw has a "strong interest" in economic development issues in the city.
As is customary, the board tabled the nominations until its next meeting so that aldermen can speak to the candidates individually ahead to the confirmation votes.
