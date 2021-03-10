Mayor David Allaire said he is prepared to name most of his department heads Monday, but not the new ones.
The Board of Aldermen is set to hold its reorganizational meeting Monday, welcoming four new board members. Allaire said at that time he will reappoint City Clerk Henry Heck, City Attorney Matthew Bloomer, Building Inspector Robert Pelletier and Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters. Mayoral appointments are subject to confirmation by the Board of Aldermen and it requires a supermajority of the board to reject a nominee.
That leaves Zoning Administrator and Public Works Commissioner. Tara Kelly announced last year she would leave the zoning office once Allaire found her replacement. Jeffrey Wennberg retired as head of the Department of Public Works at the end of last year and city engineer James Rotondo has been doing the job on an interim basis.
“We are at the point where we are going to be doing interviews for building and zoning in the next two days,” Allaire said Wednesday. “I’ll do four of them tomorrow and one Friday. It might be rushing it to have that by Monday.”
Public Works is scheduled for interviews next week. Allaire said he has four candidates — Rotondo among them.
“He has expressed an interest, absolutely,” Allaire said.
Allaire said he held off in part because of the election, in which he beat six challengers to win a third term.
“It was a function of time and making sure we cast as wide a net as possible,” he said “There was no reason to start interviews the week before the election, not knowing how that was going to turn out. ... I did tell people during the campaign one of my first priorities was getting those positions filled.”
Board President Matthew Whitcomb, who has indicated he will seek a second term when the board reorganizes, said the board has had no involvement in the search process.
“The mayor should be the one engaging in interviews and screening,” he said. “I think the desire of the board is to at least be provided updates on progress.”
