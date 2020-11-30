Alderman Chris Ettori says he will challenge Mayor David Allaire in the March election.
While both men said Monday they are not ready to make a formal announcement, Allaire confirmed he would seek re-election, and Ettori confirmed he would challenge the incumbent.
Ettori said he spoke with Allaire personally to notify him of the challenge before speaking to the media, and Allaire said nobody else had approached him. Rumors and speculation surrounded both candidacies, including Allaire’s in light of his health issues. He had surgery for esophageal cancer earlier this year.
“It is safe to say, yes, I am (running for re-election),” Allaire said.
Busy with the budget process and negotiations with the firefighters, Allaire said he would leave further discussion of campaign for when he is ready to make a formal announcement.
Allaire has served two terms as mayor, unseating Christopher Louras is 2017and fending off a challenge from Michel Messier last year.
Ettori said he is not formally announcing his campaign yet, either. He said he needed to have a number of conversations with people like local union and business leaders before taking that step, but that he had made the decision to run.
“I’ve run for Board of Aldermen three times,” he said. “Each time I put out signs, I wrote my letters and I participated in debates,” he said. “I have never campaigned more than that. ... My strategy, my interest, is in talking to as many people as possible.”
Ettori, 44, was, until recently, an administrator at Community College of Vermont. Since getting laid off as part of a restructuring in June, he said he has been building his mediation practice. He said his employment situation has not played a role in his decision to seek the mayor’s job. In fact, he said running for the office is complicating his professional efforts because he does not want to build a client base only to abandon it if he wins.
Ettori has served six years on the Board of Aldermen, but noted he has been involved in economic development for the city for longer, having been an early board member for Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum, a member of the Downtown Rutland Partnership board starting in 2012 and having attended Rutland Redevelopment Authority meetings on one capacity or another for several years. He said it was his thoughts on economic development that were primarily driving him to run.
“We need some executive leadership in the mayoral role, someone who can set a vision, enact a vision, take tough positions on things and then go out and argue for those positions,” he said. “The things I see lacking in the position now are the skills I could bring.”
Ettori says he does not feel Allaire has done anything, in particular, wrong as mayor, and that he hoped to see Allaire, who once held one of the city’s seats in the Vermont House of Representatives, returning to Montpelier as a state senator for Rutland County.
“I think his skills are perfectly aligned with being in Montpelier, discussing things at that level and bringing money into the community,” he said. “I think I have the right approach to bring people in, demonstrate inclusivity and then take action on things.”
Ettori said he would be careful not use the budget process, which began Monday with the review of the fire and police budgets, as a venue for thinly veiled campaigning.
“Every year since I’ve been on the board, I have been one of the most vocal critics of the budget, arguing we need to be doing things differently,” he said. “This year, I actually don’t intend to argue much about the budget. I intend to find out more about what Dave has planned.”
