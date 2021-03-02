David Allaire won a third term as mayor of Rutland Tuesday, finishing at the head of the largest pack in city history.
According to unofficial results from the city clerk’s office, Allaire took 1,356 votes, coming in ahead of the strongest of his six challengers, Alderman Chris Ettori, who finished with 1,018.
None of the other challengers came close. Alderman Sam Gorruso, a late entry into the race, finished third with 561 and political newcomer Matthew Godnick Seager came in fourth with 481.
Allaire ran on his record and said Tuesday night that his record carried him through.
“I think this reaffirms that people are satisfied with the way the city is going and my leadership,” Allaire said.
Allaire said he was unfazed by the fact that he did not win a clear majority.
“It’s always going to happen with a field this big,” he said. “I’m absolutely elated at the results and grateful to the voters of the city.”
Allaire said he was surprised at the relatively low turnout, though he said he expected the cold weather was a factor.
“Traditionally, higher turnouts are when the city’s embroiled in some sort of ruckus,” he said. “This tells me, for the most part, people are pretty happy with the way things are going. They could always be better, and we’re going to work on that.”
Ettori, who offered a variety of plans for economic development in the city, said he came close, but “not close enough.”
“Obviously, I’m disappointed that I didn’t win, but the mayor has been in politics for 20 years, has developed a strong and loyal following, and they came out and supported him,” he said.
Ettori said it would have been “a different sort of race” with a narrower field.
“With just me and Dave, it would have been more of a conversation about my vision versus his vision,” he said. “In the end, I made my case for the office and a number of people didn’t want to leave Dave for my vision.”
Fifth-place went to Kathleen Krevetsky, who won 63 votes with her vision of centering the city’s development efforts on food. Marge Johnston finished ahead of her son, Kam Johnston, despite not actually campaigning. Kam Johnston said he was acting as his mother’s media adviser and that she would not participate in any interviews or forums. Marge Johnston took 16 votes while Kam Johnston got 10.
